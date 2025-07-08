Las Vegas Martial Arts Academy Takes On Bullying After Student’s Death

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
The East Las Vegas community continues to come together around the legacy of 12-year-old Flora Martinez, whose life ended due to bullying.

The spirit and passion of Flora Martinez live on at Assassin Grappling Academy, where coaches, students, and families celebrate her memory. “She was such a sweet, caring, loving, bubbly personality,” said coach Michelle Thornton to KTNV. “When she came in, she was so eager to learn, and she was soaking everything up like a sponge.”

Founded by retired military veteran Jesse Thornton, a former All-Army Combatives Champion with over 22 years of service, Assassin Grappling Academy instills values of loyalty, integrity, accountability, responsibility, and respect. The academy was created to uplift local youth, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since become a refuge for children and families seeking community and empowerment.

The academy's mission to combat bullying has taken on added urgency in the wake of Flora's death. “When we lose a child because of bullying, then I believe we've lost something as a people,” Thornton said. “That loss of baby Flora is always going to hurt me. This can happen to any of our kids — it can even happen to mine — so we have to stay involved as much as we can.”

Now in its fourth year, the academy has guided teens toward military service, helped students achieve honor roll status, and produced champions in jiu-jitsu, wrestling, and kickboxing. Parents report life-changing results. “We've had more amazing experiences than I could've ever imagined for my children,” said Ashley Boggs. “We do things together at this gym as a family, and my son's confidence is through the roof.”

Jade Henn echoed the sentiment: “She is now believing in herself, and she's made so many friends that have become like family to us. This is our home. We are here six days a week, and there's no place we'd rather be.”

Assassin Grappling Academy remains committed to creating a safe, inclusive space where kids can grow stronger — physically and emotionally — together.

