ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Senate Tax Bill Puts Limits on Gambling Loss Deductions, Bringing in $1.1B Extra Revenue

The U.S. Senate just narrowly approved a controversial tax bill that could have huge implications for bettors of all types. The bill passed in a narrow 51-50 vote, heading back…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 02: The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race &amp; Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort &amp; Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world's largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 02: The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The U.S. Senate just narrowly approved a controversial tax bill that could have huge implications for bettors of all types. The bill passed in a narrow 51-50 vote, heading back to the House for potential debate and amendments.  Notably, the bill included a suggested $1.1 billion tax increase on betting winnings, prompting backlash from bettors of all types, both professional and amateur.

Under the proposals, gamblers would only be able to deduct 90% of their losses against their winnings, instead of the current rule, which allows full deduction of losses. This means that a gambler will have to pay taxes on $10,000 of income from winnings, rather than $0, and enjoy a $90,000 tax loss. Professional players, who often deal with large sums, could be hit hardest. A pro with $5.2 million in wins and $5 million in losses, for example, could see their taxable income increase from $200,000 to $700,000.

“I've spoken to many clients and they're very concerned,” Zachary Zimbile, an accountant with experience in gambling regulations, said in an interview. “If you add a 10% penalty, it's going to eat into a lot of their profit.”

Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat representing Las Vegas, has voiced strong opposition, noting the far-reaching effects. “It will have a big impact on gaming,” Titus said. “They thought it was just a handful of professional poker players, but a lot of amateurs have come out of the woodwork to oppose it too.”

Experts warn that the proposed tax changes could unintentionally drive players toward offshore or illegal betting sites, threatening consumer protections and reducing state and federal tax revenue. In addition, the same bill includes language that would extend corporate tax breaks that are intended primarily to benefit large casinos and gaming businesses.

The gambling industry generated $71.9 billion in commercial gaming revenues in 2024, including gains from online wagering. As the House gears up to take its next steps on the bill, opponents are urging lawmakers to reconsider the idea entirely before it is enacted into law.

CasinosGamingTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Volunteer, team and tablet with people in warehouse for non profit, inventory checklist and donation. Charity, social responsibility and food bank program with man and woman in factory for ngo plan
Local NewsHELP of Southern Nevada Rolls Out Series of Events to Support Struggling Families and IndividualsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: Jewell Loyd #24, Chelsea Gray #12, Kiah Stokes #41, Jackie Young #0 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces walk on the court after a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsThree WNBA Rookies Make History with 2025 All-Star SelectionJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights crashes into his goaltender Adin Hill #33 as they defend the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Walks Away from NHL After Hip Injury Ends CareerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect