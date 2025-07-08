Senate Tax Bill Puts Limits on Gambling Loss Deductions, Bringing in $1.1B Extra Revenue

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 02: The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate just narrowly approved a controversial tax bill that could have huge implications for bettors of all types. The bill passed in a narrow 51-50 vote, heading back to the House for potential debate and amendments. Notably, the bill included a suggested $1.1 billion tax increase on betting winnings, prompting backlash from bettors of all types, both professional and amateur.

Under the proposals, gamblers would only be able to deduct 90% of their losses against their winnings, instead of the current rule, which allows full deduction of losses. This means that a gambler will have to pay taxes on $10,000 of income from winnings, rather than $0, and enjoy a $90,000 tax loss. Professional players, who often deal with large sums, could be hit hardest. A pro with $5.2 million in wins and $5 million in losses, for example, could see their taxable income increase from $200,000 to $700,000.

“I've spoken to many clients and they're very concerned,” Zachary Zimbile, an accountant with experience in gambling regulations, said in an interview. “If you add a 10% penalty, it's going to eat into a lot of their profit.”

Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat representing Las Vegas, has voiced strong opposition, noting the far-reaching effects. “It will have a big impact on gaming,” Titus said. “They thought it was just a handful of professional poker players, but a lot of amateurs have come out of the woodwork to oppose it too.”

Experts warn that the proposed tax changes could unintentionally drive players toward offshore or illegal betting sites, threatening consumer protections and reducing state and federal tax revenue. In addition, the same bill includes language that would extend corporate tax breaks that are intended primarily to benefit large casinos and gaming businesses.