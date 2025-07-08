This Day in Sports History: July 8

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occured on July 8th include:

1889: William Renshaw gets his seventh Wimbledon singles title.

William Renshaw gets his seventh Wimbledon singles title. 1898: Red Donahue pitches a no-hitter against the Boston Beaneaters.

Red Donahue pitches a no-hitter against the Boston Beaneaters. 1905: Laurence Doherty wins his fourth Wimbledon title.

Laurence Doherty wins his fourth Wimbledon title. 1912: Giants pitcher Rube Marquard's 21 game winning streak ends.

Giants pitcher Rube Marquard's 21 game winning streak ends. 1922: Suzanne Lenglen wins her fourth Wimbledon title.

Suzanne Lenglen wins her fourth Wimbledon title. 1933: Denny Shute wins the British Open for Men's Golf and it was his only Open title victory.

Denny Shute wins the British Open for Men's Golf and it was his only Open title victory. 1935: In the third ever MLB All-Star Game, the American League beat the National League 4-1.

In the third ever MLB All-Star Game, the American League beat the National League 4-1. 1950: Louise Brough wins her third straight Wimbledon singles title.

Louise Brough wins her third straight Wimbledon singles title. 1963: Margaret Smith wins the first of three Wimbledon titles.

Margaret Smith wins the first of three Wimbledon titles. 1965: Joe Morgan gets six hits in a game. He became the first Houston player to get this achievement.

Joe Morgan gets six hits in a game. He became the first Houston player to get this achievement. 1970: Jim Ray Hart is the eighth player in MLB history to get six RBI's in an inning.

Jim Ray Hart is the eighth player in MLB history to get six RBI's in an inning. 1974: Jim Mason gets four doubles in a nine inning game and ties the most doubles in a game record.

Jim Mason gets four doubles in a nine inning game and ties the most doubles in a game record. 1980: In the 51st MLB All-Star Game, the National League beats the American League 4-2. Ken Griffey Jr. is named MVP.

In the 51st MLB All-Star Game, the National League beats the American League 4-2. Ken Griffey Jr. is named MVP. 1982: Billy Martin gets his 1,000th career win as a manager.

Billy Martin gets his 1,000th career win as a manager. 1990: West Germany beats Argentina 1-0 and wins the FIFA World Cup Final.

West Germany beats Argentina 1-0 and wins the FIFA World Cup Final. 1995: Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon title.

Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon title. 2001: Venus Williams wins her third career Grand Slam singles title.

Venus Williams wins her third career Grand Slam singles title. 2007: Brad Bryant wins the US Senior Open for Men's Golf.

Brad Bryant wins the US Senior Open for Men's Golf. 2007: Roger Federer gets his fifth straight Wimbledon singles title.

Roger Federer gets his fifth straight Wimbledon singles title. 2010: Paul Goydos becomes the oldest player in PGA tour history to get a 59 in one round. The round had 12 birdies and six pars.

Paul Goydos becomes the oldest player in PGA tour history to get a 59 in one round. The round had 12 birdies and six pars. 2012: Na Yeon Choi wins her first major championship.

Na Yeon Choi wins her first major championship. 2014: In the FIFA World Cup semi-final match, Germany defeated Brazil 7-1.

In the FIFA World Cup semi-final match, Germany defeated Brazil 7-1. 2017: The British Lions and New Zealand All Blacks rugby match ends in a 15-15 tie.

The British Lions and New Zealand All Blacks rugby match ends in a 15-15 tie. 2018 : Sei Young Ki breaks the LPGA 72-hole scoring record.

: Sei Young Ki breaks the LPGA 72-hole scoring record. 2022: Simone Biles became the youngest person to be awarded the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Looking back on these July 8th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Joe Morgan, Venus Williams, and Sei Young Ki.