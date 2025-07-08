Three WNBA Rookies Make History with 2025 All-Star Selection

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: Jewell Loyd #24, Chelsea Gray #12, Kiah Stokes #41, Jackie Young #0 and A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces walk on the court after a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The WNBA has confirmed the team list for the 2025 All-Star Game, which is on July 19 in Indianapolis. The game will consist of both new and established stars. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier are the Team captains and will get to draft their teams from the selected starters.

Among the most notable inclusions are Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, making another key milestone in her career, and three standout rookies — Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, and starter Paige Bueckers — marking the first time since 2011 that three rookies have been named to the All-Star Game.

Reserves were chosen by the league's 13 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players. This voting process yielded a balanced mix of guards and frontcourt players, including returning All-Stars such as Skylar Diggins, Alyssa Thomas, Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, Kelsey Plum, Courtney Williams, and Angel Reese.

Courtney Williams, currently with the Seattle Storm, was selected despite recently taking time away from the WNBA to represent France in international play. Newcomer Kayla Thornton was also named a reserve, earning praise for her performance this season with the new Golden State Valkyries franchise.

"It would be such a reward for [Thornton]," said New York's Sandy Brondello, who will serve as one of the All-Star coaches. "She's been a role player all her career, but to go into a new organization and do so well, I voted for her as an alternate to get there because she deserves it."

Skylar Diggins, who makes her seventh appearance in the All-Star Game, took advantage of her time in Las Vegas to reinforce the importance of the team aspect to her fellow Sparks. "It means a lot to go with these other two," Diggins said of Ogwumike and Williams.