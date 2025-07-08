Vegas Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Walks Away from NHL After Hip Injury Ends Career

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights crashes into his goaltender Adin Hill #33 as they defend the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alex Pietrangelo, the veteran defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, has announced he will step away from hockey indefinitely due to ongoing health issues stemming from a severe hip injury that required bilateral femur reconstruction. At 35, Pietrangelo has been placed on long-term injured reserve with two years remaining on his seven-year, $61.6 million contract signed in 2020 — the largest free-agent deal in franchise history.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” Pietrangelo shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it's been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life. This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

During his five seasons with the Golden Knights, Pietrangelo played 329 games and recorded 187 points, tying his career high with 54 points in the 2022–23 season. He was instrumental in leading the Knights to their first Stanley Cup championship on June 13, 2023 — a particularly emotional moment, as he shared the victory with his daughter, Evelyn, who had recently recovered from a life-threatening illness.

“Alex has given everything to the game and to the Golden Knights and has played through significant challenges in the pursuit of trying to win another Stanley Cup in Vegas,” said general manager Kelly McCrimmon. “We wouldn't have done it without him.”