AC/DC: Top 25 Bon Scott Songs

Bon Scott remains one of the most beloved and celebrated singers in rock history. Some might view this as a bold statement, but there is proof it's true.

On March 1, 2020, before the world quite literally shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, AC/DC fans came out en masse in Perth, Australia. Why? To honor the 40th anniversary of Bon Scott's untimely death with an epic festival that shut down a local highway.

Per Australia's ABC News, over 150,000 people came out for "Highway to Hell." This festival was along Canning Highway, one of Perth's busiest roads. This road was shut down and turned into one long concert stage. During this festival, eight different bands performed various AC/DC songs on trucks that drove down a 10-kilometer stretch of road.

In addition to the rolling concert, the festival also accomplished a new world record. The record was aptly for "Biggest Air Guitar Gathering" with 3,722 people taking part. People just don't gather in those kinds of numbers unless they really like someone.

As if that weren't enough, there was once talk of a Bon Scott hologram. Back in June 2021, Rolling Stone published a feature about classic rock holograms. The publication talked with Eyellusion Hologram Production CEO Jeff Pezzuti. He said, in part, "We were offered an AC/DC hologram of Bon Scott." The company ended up passing on the opportunity, though, saying, " ... You have to be careful what you do there."

Fronting AC/DC from 1974 until his untimely death in 1980, Scott's legacy lies in a small but mighty collection of albums that are essential building blocks for the hard rock genre. Each one of them is essential listening. Picking a favorite is difficult. Even more difficult? Dissecting these albums down to their individual songs to create this list.

To honor Scott's life, memory, and impact, here are his 25 best songs with AC/DC.

25. "Night Prowler" - Highway to Hell (1979)

Whether you've successfully snuck into someone's bedroom past curfew or only dreamed of that happening in your youth, "Night Prowler" is the perfect soundtrack for that moment. The song closes out Highway to Hell and ends with Scott quoting the ABC sitcom Mork & Mindy catchphrase, "Shazbot, Nanu nanu." The moment has taken an odd, poignant turn, especially since the death of Robin Williams, who played the titular Mork.

24. "Go Down" - Let There Be Rock (1977)

AC/DC have never exactly been masters of subtlety. Some bands like a side order of raunch, but for AC/DC, it’s the main course, and “Go Down”…well…it’s pretty obvious what it’s about. It's an outstanding opening track on Let There Be Rock with a bold riff to boot.

23. "What's Next to the Moon" - Powerage (1978)

Powerage is an AC/DC fan favorite for a reason, but one of its most underappreciated songs might be “What’s Next to the Moon,” whose murder plotline allusions can almost be overlooked thanks to its (ahem) killer groove.

22. "Ain't No Fun (Waiting 'Round to Be a Millionaire)" - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

“And I got patches on the patches/On my old blue jeans.” Simply put, “Ain’t No Fun (Waiting ‘Round to Be a Millionaire)” exemplifies the hustle and struggle of trying to make it. Think of it as the bluesy cousin of “It’s a Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” which will be coming up later on this list.

21. "Rock 'n' Roll Singer" - High Voltage (1976)

An anthem and middle finger to traditional lifestyles, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer,” like a lot of AC/DC songs, has a brilliant bridge: “Well you can stick your nine-to-five livin’/And your collar and your tie/You can stick your moral standards/’Cause it’s all a dirty lie/You can stick you golden handshake/And you can stick your silly rules/And all the other s---/That you teach to kids in school/’Cause I ain’t no fool.”

20. "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be" - Let There Be Rock (1977)

Let’s just be blunt: This is a song about a less-than-great relationship that should just call it quits, but the sex is outstanding. What’s a troubled-in-love person to do? Obviously, stick around. Did we mention the sex is outstanding?

19. "The Jack" - High Voltage (1976)

Once again, AC/DC is far from subtle, but they sure were clever about it with “The Jack.” Who knew a poker metaphor about contracting some sort of STI could be so infectious? (Wait...strike that. Let’s just go with “fun and catchy.”) A highlight during every AC/DC show, “The Jack” has been on the setlist a total of 1,751 times (and counting), making it the most-played song in the band’s history according to Setlist.fm.

18. "Love Hungry Man" - Highway to Hell (1979)

The slower tempo of "Love Hungry Man" adds to its seduction and is about as close to crooning Scott ever got. Angus Young's solo drips with bluesy swagger and really puts this underrated track over the top.

17. "Sin City" - Powerage (1978)

“Bring on the dancing girls and put the champagne on ice!” Sometimes, excess is best. “Sin City” proves that, and also features one of Angus Young’s most underrated, blistering solos ever.

16. "Shot Down in Flames" - Highway to Hell (1979)

As far as songs about unsuccessfully trying to pick up a woman at a bar go, "Shot Down In Flames" might just be the coolest, most unapologetically badass one of all time. Sure, Scott didn't get the girl, but he still seems to be having a blast in the process. "Ain't it a shame" this track was never released as a single! Its big chorus is super radio-friendly.

15. "High Voltage" - High Voltage (1976)

Despite AC/DC’s debut international release being panned by some critics, High Voltage is brimming with straight-up bangers. The title track is one of them, and it brings the LP to a boisterous close, particularly during the final pre-chorus when Bon Scott lets out an electric scream that would offer a glimpse of the vocal brilliance he’d lay down on AC/DC’s next four albums.

14. "Touch Too Much" - Highway to Hell (1979)

When it comes to AC/DC, it’s often the case that the dirtier the lyrics, the better the song. "Touch Too Much" might be one of the prime examples of that train of thought, especially when the first verse contains the lyrics, "I was so satisfied/Deep down inside/Like a hand in a velvet glove." A fan-favorite, "Touch Too Much" famously was never performed live... until 2016, and we can thank Axl Rose for that. Rose filled in on vocals on the "Rock or Bust World Tour" after Brian Johnson was forced to exit due to hearing issues. Rose, a big AC/DC fan himself, helped introduce some deeper cuts to the setlist, and "Touch Too Much" might just be his finest achievement on that front.

13. "Gone Shootin'" - Powerage (1978)

AC/DC ought to have a collective PhD in writing amazing grooves. One of their finest was “Gone Shootin’,” which was also featured in the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Fun fact: The film isn’t the only Beavis and Butt-Head connection that “Gone Shootin’” has. In the film’s IMDb profile, Mike Judge is cited saying on the film’s DVD commentary that Beavis and Butt-Head's TV theme song is the riff from “Gone Shootin’” played backwards. To quote Beavis, “Kick ass!”

12. "Jailbreak" - '74 Jailbreak (1984)

From its grizzly premise to its video, everything about “Jailbreak” is pretty perfect. It was first featured on the Australian release of Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, but it finally received a proper release in the US, Canada, and Japan on the 1984 EP ’74 Jailbreak. (Better late than never.) Also, the bridge is just outstanding: “Heartbeats, they were racing/Freedom, he was chasin’/Spotlights, sirens/Rifles firing/But he made it out...with a bullet in his back.”

11. "Gimme a Bullet" - Powerage (1978)

“Gimme a Bullet” presents a unique scenario as a fan. It makes you wonder who broke Bon Scott’s heart so badly that it led him to write these lyrics. (“Gimme a bullet to bite on, something to chew/Gimme a bullet to bite on, and I’ll make believe/I’ll make believe it’s you.”) However, it also makes you thankful for said person, because they helped inspire one incredibly brutal, badass breakup song.

10. "Problem Child" - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

Built on the backbone of a bold, minimalist riff, “Problem Child” exudes danger and swagger out the gate, and it never lets up even as the track comes to a close. After all, even the “Problem Child” makes a point to say that even their mother hates them. That really says something.

9. "Ride On" - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

The closest AC/DC has ever gotten to a ballad, “Ride On” just makes you ache. Most of us can relate (perhaps a little too well) to “another empty bottle and another empty bed.” Bon Scott’s gravely vocals are hair-raising, as are Angus Young’s sustained blues solos.

8. "Let There Be Rock" - Let There Be Rock (1977)

The gospel according to AC/DC, “Let There Be Rock” has a little fun with the inherent bombast of some religious sermons by telling the story of how rock and roll came to be. (“The white man had the schmaltz/The black man had the blues/No one knew what they was gonna do/But Tchaikovsky had the news.”) Those lyrics were so prolific, Brian Johnson recited them at the opening of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech back in 2003 as a nod to Bon Scott, who wrote them.

7. "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)" - High Voltage (1976)

The opening track on High Voltage, “It’s a Long Way...” proved two things: AC/DC were not to be messed with, and bagpipes, when accompanied by the guitars of Angus and Malcolm Young, can be incredibly badass. Songs like this can only be written when a band is just starting out and fighting tooth and nail for their big break. Unlike other bands, however, AC/DC didn’t lose the edge of “It’s a Long Way...” as they continued to put out subsequent albums. They stuck to their guns and have maintained their grit for decades.

6. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" - Highway to Hell (1979)

AC/DC is all about lust, but they were as visceral as any punk band of the day, and "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" is the proof. The track is famously used in the 1995 film Empire Records, which served as equal parts anger release and record store employee jam session. If you're looking for the perfect song to blare with the windows down after a rough day at work, you've got the song you're looking for right here.

5. "Rock 'n' Roll Damnation" - Powerage (1978)

Structurally speaking, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation” sticks out in the AC/DC catalog because there is no guitar solo to be found and relies heavily on the rhythm track, which also contains the rarities of maracas and handclaps. The track was the final one recorded to be included on Powerage at the request of AC/DC’s label, which wanted a more radio-friendly track as a lead single. The track would go on to be AC/DC’s first song to chart in the U.K. Now, if only this outstanding song could take off on classic rock radio in the United States.

4. "Whole Lotta Rosie" - Let There Be Rock (1977)

The definitive rock anthem for plus-size ladies everywhere, the story behind “Whole Lotta Rosie” is a bit murky. Some accounts point to “Rosie” being a very enthusiastic groupie, while others cite Bon Scott having a fetish for big women. Whatever the real story is, here's what is likely safe to presume: Bon had sex with a not-so-thin woman, and he had such a good time that he wrote a now-iconic song about it. The fact that “Rosie” has evolved into a stage prop during AC/DC shows only further lends to her legend.

3. "T.N.T." - High Voltage (1976)

Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi! Oi!

2. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

Murder! Sex! More murder! What more could you want from a rock song? For AC/DC on “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” they’ll give you that and a massive riff and a bold chorus and one of the best examples of the brilliance of Phil Rudd’s minimalist drumming. Seriously, Rudd’s drum track is just perfect. Go back and listen, because that will be time well spent.

1. "Highway to Hell" - Highway to Hell (1979)