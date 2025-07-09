Circa’s Stadium Swim Hosting A’s vs. Blue Jays Watch Party With Free Entry if You Wear Team Gear

ContestsEvents
Circa Resort & Casino will host a spirited Oakland Athletics watch party on July 11, as the A's face off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Set at Circa's signature Stadium Swim venue, the event begins with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and the game broadcast kicking off at 7:05 p.m. on the venue's massive 143-foot diagonal screen.

To energize fans, the first 100 attendees wearing official A's merchandise will receive a complimentary team beach towel. General admission is free for guests dressed in Athletics-themed colors — green, gold, and white — while upgraded options, including daybeds and cabanas, are available for rent.

In true Vegas style, the event will have themed drink specials, such as a frozen cocktail called "The Moneyball," as well as other giveaways, exclusive Athletics-branded promotions, and a special activation table showcasing the team's future stadium, the Oakland A's plans for Faster Park. The full audio of the game will be played throughout the pool area.

This celebration follows a successful series of events hosted at Circa, including the recent Stadium Swim Grad Splash, which honored the class of 2020. Guests are advised to confirm event details directly with Circa, as plans remain subject to change.

For Athletics fans in Las Vegas, it's a rare opportunity to gather, celebrate the team, and enjoy a unique gameday experience at one of the Strip's premier venues.

