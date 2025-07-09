ContestsEvents
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Taking Rest of 2025 Off For Hand Surgery

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking the rest of 2025 off in order to have hand surgery. In a statement shared via social media, Trohman said, “Hey, everyone….

Erica Banas
Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy performs onstage.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking the rest of 2025 off in order to have hand surgery.

In a statement shared via social media, Trohman said, "Hey, everyone. After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it's become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I'll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I'm on track for a full recovery."

He continued, "The band will still be playing all scheduled shows. I'm looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support."

We send our well wishes to Trohman during his surgery recovery.

Fall Out Boy has a select number of festival dates and a run of shows in Brazil scheduled for this summer and early fall. Below is a list of their upcoming performances

Fall Out Boy - 2025 Tour Dates

7/19 - Minnesota Yacht Club - St. Paul, MN
8/16 - Summer Sonic - Tokyo, Japan
8/17 - Summer Sonic - Osaka, Japan
8/23 - Pedreira Paulo Leminski - Curitiba, Brazil
8/27 - Farmasi Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
8/30 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil
9/28 - Oceans Calling Festival - Ocean City, MD

Fall Out Boy
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
