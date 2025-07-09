Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Taking Rest of 2025 Off For Hand Surgery

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking the rest of 2025 off in order to have hand surgery.



In a statement shared via social media, Trohman said, "Hey, everyone. After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it's become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I'll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I'm on track for a full recovery."



He continued, "The band will still be playing all scheduled shows. I'm looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support."



We send our well wishes to Trohman during his surgery recovery.