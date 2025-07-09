Former Vikings Executive John Penhollow Takes Over as Golden Knights President

John Penhollow has been appointed president of business operations for the Vegas Golden Knights, effective June 17, after spending 12 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He will replace and report to Bob Baker, who is moving into a newly created position focused on civic affairs and government relations. He returns to his business operations roots after leading the business side of the club since its inception, and over the last eight years.

Penhollow has spent much of his life competing as a hockey player in Buffalo, New York, but he has had a long and successful career working for multiple professional sports leagues. In addition to leading the Vikings into the future, he has worked for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and New York Yankees, as well as a marketing role with the NBA.

"It was really hard to not have this dream of, if there was an opportunity to somehow lead an entire NHL organization, what would that be like? Where would it be? Who would it be for?" Penhollow said. "When the call came in to have a chance to talk directly with (Knights governor Bill Foley) about this opportunity, I sort of had to pinch myself."

Penhollow emphasized his goal of enhancing the franchise's fan experience and engagement, noting the importance of understanding the Knights' diverse and passionate fan base. With a vision focused on raising operational standards and fostering innovation, he's committed to building on the team's existing success.

"The best way to honor the success that the team has had so far is to raise the bar and then work alongside these great linemates to get there," Penhollow shared. "That's not for everybody. I think the easy thing is, the shine of an NHL team can get some people attracted to this without any substance or depth."