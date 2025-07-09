Free Observation Deck Tickets Offered to Las Vegas Pet Adopters

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower in Las Vegas has partnered with The Animal Foundation to encourage pet adoption this summer through a new initiative that rewards adopters with complimentary access to one of the city's most iconic attractions. Individuals who adopt a pet from The Animal Foundation will receive a voucher redeemable for up to four tickets to The STRAT's Observation Deck, the tallest freestanding observation tower in the United States at 1,149 feet.

“Every adoption is an act of love — and we want to recognize that,” said Skylar Dice, senior vice president and general manager of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower. “We're proud to support those who choose to give a homeless pet a second chance, and we hope this small token adds a little joy to their day.”

The offer aims to highlight the life-changing impact of pet adoption while celebrating new pet owners with a chance to take in sweeping panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. The Animal Foundation, an open-admission shelter, takes in thousands of animals annually and works tirelessly to find them loving homes.