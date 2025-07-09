I-15 Lane Reductions in Las Vegas Start July 6 for Year-Long Construction

ContestsEvents
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently announced its updated lane restrictions for Interstate 15 (I-15) for the I-15 South Widening Project, which NDOT says will continue on a 24-hour basis through July 2025. The work being done is mainly for profile grinding and lighting upgrades in advance of paving operations.

Currently, southbound I-15 is reduced to three lanes between Warm Springs Road and Blue Diamond Road. Northbound I-15 is also reduced to three lanes between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. Auxiliary lanes within these sections remain closed until further notice.

This week's scheduled nightly closures include tonight, when southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Warm Springs Road and Silverado Ranch Road. Additional lane reductions are planned for July 13 and 14: southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes from Starr Avenue to Cactus Avenue, and northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes from St. Rose Parkway to Cactus Avenue during the same hours.

Earlier this week, on July 6 and 7, northbound I-15 was reduced to one lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Warm Springs Road for overnight work.

NDOT has partnered with Waze to provide motorists with real-time information on traffic restrictions and detours. Drivers are advised to practice safe driving; consider alternate routes because motorists should expect limited capacity in this section of I-15, within and extending beyond the work zone. The construction will be phased/and quadrant-planned and controlled with full closures, lane reductions, and various other limitations within the I-15 corridor's construction area's physical footprint to improve safety outcomes and infrastructure.

