Jack White & The ‘Willy Wonka Moments’ in His Career

Ever since a May 2014 Rolling Stone cover story dubbed Jack White "Rock & Roll's Willy Wonka," there's seemingly no other way to describe the enigmatic musician/label head.

Of course, White certainly has provided a lot of evidence to earn such a nickname. He's undoubtedly one of rock's most unique figures, and he's maintained his particular mystique for decades. In honor of his birthday (July 9), let's revisit some of White's most "Wonka" moments in his incredible career.

The Release of No Name

White's sixth studio album, No Name, had quite the unusual release. The album was given away for free to customers of his Third Man Records store locations in Nashville, Detroit, and London on July 19, 2024. Slowly, those customers realized they were given White's new album, and news of the giveaway quickly went viral.



Following the viral buzz, Third Man Records wrote on Instagram, "Today you have proven that the quiet rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music & art. See a recap of how the day went in our Instagram stories.. and always stay tuned."



No Name received a proper release at Third Man Records stores on August 1, 2024, and was made available on digital platforms and at select indie record shops the next day.

Making a guitar using a scrap piece of wood and a glass Coca-Cola bottle.

This incredible moment opens up the equally incredible documentary, It Might Get Loud, which features White, Jimmy Page and The Edge talking shop. No matter how many times we've watched this clip, it's still mind-blowing.



Starting Third Man Records and launching his quarterly Vault package series.

It's one thing to start your own label, but White's special touches, like his Vault package series, truly set his label apart from those started by other artists. If you've ever received a Vault package, you're well aware of the care and the attention to detail that is paid to each quarterly release.

When he produced the "World's Fastest Record" on Record Store Day in 2014.

White usually goes all out for Record Store Day, but this stunt from 2014 has been his greatest RSD hit. The clip below is 11:31 long, but make the time to watch it and be amazed at how he was even able to coordinate this entire effort.



Jack White opened his very own vinyl-pressing plant.

White went full Wonka in 2017 when he opened Third Man Pressing, and it absolutely rules! (He literally has his own factory!) Plus, those Third Man Pressing jumpsuits are cool AF. We imagine you have to work there to get one, but we wish we could buy one.

Jack White has never owned a cell phone

This fun fact came up when White was speaking with Krishnan Guru-Murthy from U.K.'s Channel 4 News in June 2019. "For someone like me, who is one of the few who doesn’t own a cell phone, it is pretty funny to walk down the street and see everyone doing this,” said White.