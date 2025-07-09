LA Carbon Capture Company Opens $2.5M Nevada Plant

A man who will print graphics related to the environment, budget analysis, ESG, ECO and Internet of Things in the future. Futuristic image that may be possible in 2050.

Clairity Technology, a climate tech startup based in Los Angeles, is preparing to open its first commercial facility in Southern Nevada, a welcome breakthrough in the climate change fight. The startup offers carbon dioxide removal and chose the Southern Nevada site based on its environmental conditions as well as the optimum economic conditions.

“So, essentially, the problem is there's too much CO2 in the atmosphere,” CEO Glen Meyerowitz said, which causes the heat waves and droughts that have become the trademark of climate change.

Human activity has increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels by approximately 50% since the Industrial Revolution began, now reaching around 40 billion tons of emissions annually. Clairity's technology employs a two-step process: direct air capture via non-hazardous chemical sorbents, followed by subsequent mineralization that converts CO2 into inert rock for permanent storage. The new Nevada facility will also produce more than 1,000 liters of potable water daily, adding local community benefits to its environmental mission.

“Another thing is our technology actually performs best in dry climates,” Meyerowitz added. “So that was certainly something that was an important factor for us from the beginning, as well.”

“Nevada, it's a really great spot for us,” he said, pointing to the state's efforts to bring in new companies and diversify its workforce, strong research institutions like UNLV and those in nearby Phoenix and access to clean forms of power.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has cited Southern Nevada's appeal to clean-tech firms, thanks in part to its success in water conservation and regional infrastructure. Clairity is also in discussions with the Southern Nevada Water Authority on resource coordination.