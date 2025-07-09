ContestsEvents
Las Vegas City Council Signs Off on 10-Year Lease for Downtown Art Museum’s Media Lab

Jennifer Eggleston
Artist's hand with paintbrush painting colorful picture on canvas at outdoor art festival. Woman painter in blue gloves draws surreal picture with paintbrush, beautiful art performance

Royalty Free via Getty Images

A new museum is set to open in Symphony Park, Downtown Las Vegas, further enriching the city's vibrant cultural hub. The Las Vegas City Council approved a 10-year lease agreement on July 2 for the planned Media Lab, which will be located along City Parkway. The lease gives two five-year renewals, signifying a long-term project.

This is the first substantial public news about the museum project since the passing of philanthropist Elaine Wynn in April 2025, who was instrumental in imagining the museum into its current form and was passionate about the arts and education in Southern Nevada. The project is expected to move forward with support from the Wynn Charitable Foundation, which is anticipated to serve as a founding partner.

Heather Harmon, the museum's executive director, announced that the Media Lab will feature a multi-use exhibition space, areas for public programming, administrative offices, and a storefront retail space that includes a bookstore. The museum is also planning with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to share art loans and curated exhibitions that will change.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Díaz expressed excitement over the project for establishing a community connection through shared cultural experiences. "It's going to be a gem in addition to everything already happening in Symphony Park," Díaz said. "And I just think that a museum is such a place that all of us can come together as a community and appreciate different perspectives and different expressions."

The museum's establishment in Symphony Park is adjacent to the iconic institutions of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the Discovery Children's Museum, further enhancing the reputation of the district, which is undoubtedly developing into an arts and culture district for Southern Nevada. The museum anticipates announcing construction timelines and opening dates later in 2023.

