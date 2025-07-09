Las Vegas Craft Beer Scene Grows Beyond Strip with 15 Local Breweries

Las Vegas has brewed up a new reputation — this one for its evolving craft beer scene. Historically known for cocktails and nightlife, the vibrant city is now home to an ever-expanding selection of family-owned breweries and taprooms producing an extraordinary variety of beers, including extremely hoppy IPAs and perfectly complex seasonal brews.

Among the pioneers is Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery inside Main Street Station Casino, where beer lovers can enjoy gambling-themed brews alongside a hearty food menu. Evolve Brewing, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., and Lovelady Brewing Co. each bring distinct themes and strong community ties to the mix.

Able Baker Brewing Co. cannot be missed with its Atomic Age style, and Atomic Duck American IPA is a crowd favorite. Beer Zombies Brewery is known for its irreverent and art labels and immense flavors. In January 2023, Beer Zombies was able to reach a broader customer base by merging with Tenaya Creek Brewery. CraftHaus Brewery embodies the spirit of European-style community pubs and represents many Belgian-style beers, including their flagship Saison, and hosts a Russian Imperial Stout festival each year.

The future still seems limitless for the family, however. The Payans founded North 5th Brewing Co. and remain focused on crafting perfectly balanced beers (lagers and ales) with the culture and values of family at the forefront. Mojave Brewing Co. takes an inventive approach, incorporating nontraditional ingredients while maintaining a welcoming, family-friendly space steeped in local history.

Las Vegas Brewing Company makes an important statement with its all-female brewing team and has innovative beers like Chantilly Vanilla Cream Ale paired with next-level pub food. Big Dog's Draft House, the original Las Vegas brewpub since 1992 and still a local favorite, has over 50 rotating taps and numerous national awards to boast.

CIN CIN Brewhouse and Seafood Bar rounds out the list due to the combination of Italian-inspired seafood dishes with craft beer to put an upscale twist on a regular taproom experience.