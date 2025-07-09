Las Vegas Shelter Takes in 145 Lost Pets Over July 4th Weekend

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas saw a 100% increase in stray pets during the Fourth of July weekend, which is typically a time when more animals become lost because of fireworks and other disturbances. During the July 4 to July 7 weekend, the shelter took in 145 stray pets, 94 of which were dogs. These numbers still illustrate some of the struggles that come with holiday rescue work.

While the intake number rose, the shelter shared positive news in terms of reunifications and placements. About 35 of the animals that were taken in from July 4 to July 6 were returned to their families because of the reunification process. Microchip returns, social media alerts, and community collaboration, among other factors, were key components in the successful return of animals.

The shelter also saw an increase in adoptions and foster placements. From July 4 to July 7, 109 pets left the shelter and went to new homes (72 adoptions and 37 foster placements). These efforts helped create much-needed space for incoming animals while giving rescued pets a safe, temporary environment.

As of July 7, The Animal Foundation had 401 animals still available for adoption. This includes 284 dogs, 76 cats, and 41 other animals such as rabbits and small mammals. The shelter would like to continue to encourage everyone to adopt or foster, especially in the summer months when intake is typically up.