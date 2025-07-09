Nevada Flood Survivor Warns Texas Residents: ‘Take Weather Alerts Seriously’

HUNT, TEXAS – JULY 6: A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

With monsoon season heating up throughout Southern Nevada, flash flooding is once again at the forefront of everyone's mind, including residents and first responders. There have already been several swift-water rescue calls made in the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas, which should further emphasize the importance of flood preparedness.

One of the most harrowing experiences was Dan Snyder's account where flood water due to Hurricane Hilary destroyed his Old Town home in August 2023. Snyder and his family initially decided to remain there, thinking the water would recede. "Initially, it was just at the doorstep," he said. "Then in three days, we had about 10 inches inside."

The rapid accumulation of water and thick mud caught the family off guard. "Until you've probably been through it, it's unfathomable," said Snyder. Although no fatalities occurred during the Spring Mountains flooding associated with that storm system, the damage was extensive and emotionally jarring.

"People don't understand how fast it can happen," Snyder said. "When the warning comes, take it… take what you want, you know, your valuables and stuff and… Get out."

Now, as Southern Nevada enters another high-risk weather season, Snyder is urging others to heed weather alerts seriously. Emergency management personnel disseminated the alert and suggested that we, if in a flood area, have flood alerts, know our escape routes, and go ahead and use go-bags for valuables and important items.