Paws Patrol Hunts for Pets Who Bolted During Fireworks Chaos

Paws Patrol, a local nonprofit organization in Las Vegas focused on helping rescue lost pets, has ramped up its recovery efforts after the Fourth of July, when so many animals run off in fear because of fireworks. One of those volunteers, Carlos Herrera, is out looking for and reuniting pets with their families. "We were up and out searching for dogs until past midnight," Herrera said.

The holiday weekend saw a surge in missing pets, a recurring issue nationwide. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas reported taking in 119 stray animals since July 4, including 77 dogs. "But you can only imagine the number of dogs that go missing on such a night just because of the fireworks going off," Herrera added.

Paws Patrol operates primarily through community engagement and digital outreach, sharing social media posts about lost animals and dispatching available volunteers for on-the-ground searches. Over the weekend, the group successfully rescued ten dogs. "There's still missing dogs out there. Unfortunately, that's something that's never-ending," said Herrera. "Any post that we come across we'll share it, and if one of our volunteers is available, we'll go and go out and try to catch the dogs," he continued. "Sometimes it requires patience, but patience is key to success."

As pet recovery continues, Herrera and others stress the importance of preventative measures. Ensuring gates and fences are secure, supervising outdoor time, and — critically — microchipping pets can make all the difference. In August 2025, all animals over 4 months old will need to be microchipped in Clark County, and Herrera said this will further elevate the possibility of getting pets back with their owners.