Simple Plan Documentary Hits Prime Video, Following Band’s 25-Year Journey

Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan performs onstage for The Greatest Hits Tour at Ascend Amphitheater on September 04, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Prime Video released Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd yesterday. The 94-minute film chronicles the Canadian punk rockers from their start to now, spanning 25 years.

“The documentary is showing all the challenges we faced after all these years, and what it's taken to get us here, what we gave up to be here today,” said lead singer Pierre Bouvier at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas, according to NEXT Magazine.

Clips show the band's rise from Montreal's music scene to worldwide fame. The film has several guest appearances, including Mark Hoppus, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, Blink-182, NOFX, Sum 41, Papa Roach, Good Charlotte, and Sugar Ray. They share their opinions about Simple Plan's impact.

Viewers get a close look at how the band crafted "Welcome to My Life," "I'd Do Anything," and "Perfect." The film comes with lots of music. A huge 38-song collection combines old demos with a new track, "Nothing Changes." Guest spots from Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield are in the mix as well.

The story tackles hard truths, like bassist David Desrosiers' departure in 2020 after misconduct claims surfaced and the band's mixed reception from punk fans. It also showcases the band's deep Montreal roots with scenes of their French-Canadian background and local music spots. Sphere Media crafted this worldwide release, and it's streaming across 240 countries and territories. Prime Video offers multiple subtitle options, including French and Spanish.

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd lasts for just under two hours. You'll need Prime Video to watch, but new users can get it for free for 30 days. The band uses the documentary to reflect on their career milestones in chronological order. The film also highlights the friendship between band members Pierre Bouvier and Chuck Comeau.

