This Day in Rock History: July 9

Not all history is glamorous headlines that leave people with a fuzzy, good feeling. Some headlines speak to the clashes between society, and July 9 in rock history witnessed some of those clashes. From marriage annulments to house detainment and banned ads, rock music has battled through some rough headlines.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this day, the charts told stories of dominance, persistence, and surprises. Whether climbing to the top or holding their ground in a crowded lineup, these artists made major waves.

1983: The Police took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their single, "Every Breath You Take." It had spent six weeks on the chart so far and moved up from the No. 3 spot from last week.

Van Halen and Def Leppard take over the Billboard 200 chart. OU812 held the No. 1 spot with Def Leppard's Hysteria taking the No. 2 spot.

2019: In a chart dominated by pop, country, and R&B, Panic! At The Disco made waves on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They held the No. 18 spot on the chart with their single "Hey Look Ma, I Made It."

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, July 9 saw moments that helped shape the personalities and personal journeys behind the music. From significant births to headline-making breakups and heartfelt hometown gestures, this date reminds us that musicians live big lives offstage, too.

1975: Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse was born. He became the lead vocalist, principal songwriter, guitarist, and only member to be a constant in the indie rock band.

1999: Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall ended their marriage after spending nearly a decade as a couple. The two successfully annulled their marriage after a quick 12-minute hearing in the High Court Family Division.

2013: Jon Bon Jovi returned to Sayreville, New Jersey (his hometown) to donate $1 million to the Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund. This fund aimed to help those affected by the hurricane that devastated the area in 2012.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Not all headlines are celebratory. Some reflect the rock-and-roll lifestyle clashing with reality, as artists faced legal troubles, public scrutiny, and industry roadblocks. Even legends aren't immune to controversy on their climb or comeback.

2015: Phil Rudd (AC/DC's drummer) was sentenced to house detention in New Zealand, calling for him to serve his time in his beachfront home in Tauranga. This was in response to his threats to take out a former employee, along with being found with a stash of marijuana and drugs.

2015: The Rolling Stones found their ads banned on the London Underground for their upcoming major international exhibition, Exhibitionism. The ad was taken down due to the imagery not being in compliance with the Tube's advertising requirements, as it featured the band's classic mouth and tongue graphic plastered over a person's bikini bottoms.