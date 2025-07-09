This Day in Sports History: July 9
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on July 9th include:
- 1877: The first ever Wimbledon tournament took place. It was men's singles only and the prize money was 48 million dollars.
- 1891: Lottie Dod wins the Wimbledon Women's Tennis finals.
- 1904: Willie Anderson wins the third of his four US Open Men's Golf titles.
- 1932: Ben Chapman ties an MLB record of hitting two inside-the-park home runs.
- 1937: Henry Cotton wins the second of his three British Open Men's Golf titles.
- 1948: Satchel Paige makes his MLB debut at the age of 42. He pitched two scoreless innings for Cleveland.
- 1953: Robin Roberts' streak of 28 consecutive complete games comes to an end.
- 1954: Peter Thompson wins the first of his five British Golf Open titles.
- 1966: Jack Nicklaus wins the British Open for Men's Golf and becomes the fourth golfer in history to win all four majors.
- 1968: Wilt Chamberlain became the first reigning NBA MVP to be traded the next season.
- 1972: Stan Smith wins his only Wimbledon Men's tennis title.
- 1986: Dale Murphy's consecutive games played streak ends at 740 games.
- 1988: Nolan Ryan becomes the seventh player in MLB history to win 100 games with two teams.
- 1995: Pete Sampras wins his third straight Wimbledon title.
- 2002: The MLB All-Star game ends in a 7-7 tie because both teams ran out of available pitchers.
- 2006: Italy beats France on penalties and win the FIFA World Cup Final.
- 2006: Allen Doyle defends his title and wins the US Senior Open for Men's Golf.
- 2006: Roger Federer wins his fourth straight Wimbledon title.
- 2009: Joe Sakic retires from the NHL after 21 seasons.
- 2011: The Queensland Reds beat the Canterbury Crusaders and win their first ever Super Rugby title.
- 2016: Serena Williams gets her 22nd Grand Slam singles title.
- 2017: Wayne Rooney rejoins his original club, Everton.
- 2022: Elena Rybakina wins her first Grand Slam title.
- 2023: Allisen Corpuz wins the US Open Women's Golf title and it was her first major title.
Looking back on these July 9th statistics, the athletes that stand out are Satchel Paige, Joe Sakic, and Wayne Rooney.
Paige is celebrated for his blazing fastball and mastery of various pitches, as well as his role in breaking baseball's color barrier. He is still the oldest rookie in MLB history. Sakic is celebrated for his exceptional playing career with the Colorado Avalanche, particularly his two Stanley Cup victories, Conn Smythe Trophy win, and Hart Memorial Trophy. Rooney is famous as a highly accomplished English professional footballer and manager, recognized as one of the best players of his generation.