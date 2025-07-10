Falling in Reverse Kicks Off 47-Day North American Tour With Fresh Manson Collab

Starting on August 10, Falling in Reverse will storm through North America. Their trek starts in Denver and ends 47 days later in Las Vegas, on September 26.

Their 2024 release, Popular Monster, has reached 3.1 billion streams and is nearing platinum certification. Tracks include "Popular Monster," "Watch the World Burn," and a collaboration with Jelly Roll called "All My Life." In their latest single, "God Is A Weapon," they team up with Marilyn Manson. The Manson collaboration breaks new ground, and it's their first work together.

The shows split into three parts, and the tour is called the God Is a Weapon tour. First up, Wage War, Tech N9ne, and Sleep Theory will join Falling in Reverse onstage. From August 29 to September 7, Slaughter to Prevail and Hollywood Undead will step in instead. Point North rounds out the final stretch of shows. You can purchase tickets and get a detailed tour schedule at Falling in Reverse's website.

Fans can stream the "God Is a Weapon" video on the band's website or YouTube. Jensen Noen directed the video, and Tyler Smyth of Dangerkids and Cody Quistad of Wage War helped write the lyrics. According to Loudwire, the song's refrain is, "My sinful confession, You're my obsession (yeah), If God is a woman, Then God is a weapon (yeah)."