Jack White Receives His First Cell Phone For His 50th Birthday

Jack White marked his 50th birthday yesterday (July 9) with a very unique milestone: His first cell phone. That’s right! Despite us mentioning how White never owning a cell phone…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jack White attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jack White marked his 50th birthday yesterday (July 9) with a very unique milestone: His first cell phone.

That's right! Despite us mentioning how White never owning a cell phone was one of his "Willy Wonka Moments" of his career, his wife, Olivia Jean, gifted him his first cell phone. White shared this news in a joint Instagram post with Jean, which featured a photo slide show of him posing with his new phone.

White, ever the gifted wordsmith, accompanied the post with a very funny, detailed caption. He began, "Well y'all, it's either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life! A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.)"

White continued, "I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am."

He concluded, in jest, "Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi."

While we doubt White will use his phone as much as the average human being, we can't help but think he'll appreciate it just for listening to music, sort of like when Ron Swanson was given an iPod on Parks and Recreation.


Jack White
