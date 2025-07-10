ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne: Details on His New Memoir ‘Last Rites’

Ozzy Osbourne may be done with performing, but he isn’t finished with telling his epic life story. Due out on October 7 is Last Rites, the Prince of Darkness’ second…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Ozzy Osbourne may be done with performing, but he isn't finished with telling his epic life story.

Due out on October 7 is Last Rites, the Prince of Darkness' second memoir. (His first, I Am Ozzy, was released in 2009.) Per Rolling Stone, Last Rites will chronicle the many years of health issues Osbourne has dealt with that led to his final performance at Back To The Beginning. Other topics he'll explore will be his marriage to Sharon Osbourne and the last time he saw good friend Lemmy Kilmister before his death in 2015.

Osbourne shares in a statement about Last Rites, "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f-ck no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy."

He bluntly concludes, "Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good… and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere."

Since taking place on July 5, the rock world is still buzzing about Back To The Beginning. As previously reported, the epic concert raised over $190 million for three Birmingham, England-based charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. The successful paid livestream of the event also boasted a peak of 5.8 million viewers worldwide.

Ozzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Falling In Reverse perform "Gangsta's Paradise" with Coolio and Tyler Carter at the 2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on July 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicFalling in Reverse Kicks Off 47-Day North American Tour With Fresh Manson CollabLaura Adkins
Jack White attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJack White Receives His First Cell Phone For His 50th BirthdayErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
The band "Smashing Pumpkins" perform onstage during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 10
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect