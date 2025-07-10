This Day in Sports History: July 10

Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:

Hubbell is celebrated for his exceptional pitching, particularly his mastery of the screwball. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1947. Murray is a famous and highly accomplished professional tennis player from Great Britain. He is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of his generation. Ronaldo is known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, athleticism, and global popularity. He has won five Ballon d'Ors and has broken records for both club and country.