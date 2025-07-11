Beatles Cover Songs: Top 20 Ranked

The Beatles have a few notable covers in their catalog. Plenty of artists have covered the Fab Four over the years, but which covers are the best?



With this ranking, we've taken the following criteria into consideration:



-Does the cover stick close to the original, or does it change up the arrangement?



-How does the cover measure up to the original? Does it, perhaps, surpass the original?



-Does the cover feature an outstanding vocal and/or instrumental performance?



With that in mind, here are twenty of the best Beatles cover songs ranked.

20. The Rolling Stones – “I Wanna Be Your Man”

The Beatles had recorded their version of “I Wanna Be Your Man” first. However, Lennon and McCartney still offered up the tune to the Stones, who then recorded their version and released it as a single before their Liverpool peers. Comparing both versions, it was yet another example of the Stones being the “bad boy” counterparts to the Fab Four.

19. Siouxie & The Banshees – “Dear Prudence”

While not released as a single in the U.S., Siouxie & The Banshees’ delightfully moody cover of “Dear Prudence” would end up being the band’s most successful single in the U.K., topping out at number three. The track also features the Cure’s Robert Smith on guitar and marked his second tenure with the Banshees.

18. Elton John – “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds”

Sir Elton’s cover of “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds” did one thing the Beatles’ original didn’t do: Top the Billboard 100 chart. Sure, The Beatles never released the track as a proper single, but still, what a feat!

17. U2 - “Helter Skelter”

“This is a song Charles Manson stole from the Beatles; we’re stealing it back.” From that moment on, there was no looking back for U2. That opening line sets the tone for the band’s boisterous live cover of “Helter Skelter.” The cover kicks off the film and soundtrack for 1988’s Rattle & Hum, which chronicled their tour in support of The Joshua Tree.

16. Aerosmith - “Come Together”

Sure, the 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band famously bombed, but at least its soundtrack was significantly better. Easily among the high points of the soundtrack was Aerosmith’s cover of “Come Together,” which would peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 23.

15. Amy Winehouse - “All My Loving”

If you needed a reminder that Amy Winehouse was a voice silenced all too soon, take a listen to her live cover of “All My Loving.” This cover was recorded on BBC Three in 2004. Winehouse transformed a pop tune into a ballad dripping with soul, and it's simply stunning.

14. Beyoncé - "BLACKBIIRD"

Beyoncé put her spin on this Beatles classic on her 2024 country-themed album Cowboy Carter. The beautiful rendition has Beyoncé joined by four country singers who provide backing vocals on the track: Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy.



Written primarily by Paul McCartney, "Blackbird" was inspired by the Little Rock Nine. Prominent figures in the civil rights movement, the Little Rock Nine were the first nine Black students to attend Little Rock, Arkansas's Central High School in September 1957. This followed the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled in 1954 that segregated schools were illegal.

13. Otis Redding – “A Hard Day’s Night”

Otis Redding’s cover of “A Hard Day’s Night” was released in 1993 as part of Good to Me: Live at the Whisky a Go Go, Vol. 2. Redding performs the song loose, and his backing band transforms the pop hit into a raucous soul jam.

12. Eddie Vedder – “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”

Vedder recorded his cover of “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” as part of the soundtrack for the 2001 film I Am Sam. Does it deviate far from the original? No. Is it still magical and make you realize how much you needed Vedder to cover this song? Absolutely!

11. Fiona Apple – “Across the Universe”

Fiona Apple’s raspy voice is an utter dream on this cover recorded for the soundtrack for the 1998 film Pleasantville, a criminally underrated movie. The same could be said of this cover at the time of its release. Apple’s cover didn’t chart, but her rendition of “Across the Universe” has become more and more beloved in the passing years, making various other “Best Beatles Covers” lists.

10. Nina Simone - “Revolution”

In a 1971 Rolling Stone interview, John Lennon said he “never went much for the covers,” but of Nina Simon’s rendition of “Revolution,” he said, “I thought it was interesting that Nina Simone did a sort of answer to ‘Revolution.’ That was very good – it was sort of like ‘Revolution,’ but not quite. That I sort of enjoyed, somebody who reacted immediately to what I had said.”



Simone released “Revolution” as a single in the U.K. shortly after the Beatles released their single. If any artist in history would have the guts to do such a thing, it was Miss Simone.

9. Earth, Wind & Fire – “Got To Get You Into My Life”

A big reason why the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band soundtrack saved the whole film from being a complete disaster? This cover from Earth, Wind & Fire. It added more horns, a massive dose of R&B, and gave EW&F their third top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. Stevie Wonder – “We Can Work It Out”

Stevie Wonder’s cover of “We Can Work It Out” appears on his 1970 album Signed, Sealed & Delivered and was a great success for Wonder. It reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and netted Wonder a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Needless to say, his R&B-infused rendition worked out pretty well for him.

7. Johnny Cash - “In My Life”

Johnny Cash’s cover of “In My Life” was featured on 2002’s American IV: The Man Comes Around, the last album Cash released before he died the following year. He stuck very close to the original arrangement-wise, but his vocal performance is so haunting and painfully beautiful that it’s hard not to be moved to tears with every listen.

6. Al Green – “I Want To Hold Your Hand”

A non-album single released between his 1967 debut Back Up Train and the 1969 follow-up Green is Blues, Al Green’s cover of “I Want To Hold Your Hand” offered the world another peek at what was to come from the R&B/Soul icon just a few short years before he broke out with 1972’s Let’s Stay Together. And man...the cover just swings!

5. Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, Dhani Harrison, and Prince – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

This live cover at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in honor of the solo induction of George Harrison was great...and then Prince entered from stage right and laid down THAT solo. In the years since the untimely deaths of both Prince and Tom Petty, this performance has taken on a sort of legend. On the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel, it’s the most-watched video, and rightfully so.

4. Wilson Pickett – “Hey Jude”

Wilson Pickett recorded his cover at the suggestion of Duane Allman, who at the time was still only a session musician hired to play with Pickett. Pickett was apprehensive about covering the Beatles’ hit because of just how commercially successful it was. Fortunately, he took Allman’s recommendation and proceeded to absolutely sing the hell out of the track. Allman’s solo toward the end of the song also foreshadowed what was to come with the Allman Brothers Band.

3. Jennifer Hudson - “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight”

Jennifer Hudson has proven throughout her career that she can basically sing anything, but what she does with “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight” is something incredibly special. The cover was part of the soundtrack for the 2016 animated film Sing, and it only makes you wonder what else she could do with the Beatles' catalog.

2. Aretha Franklin – “The Long And Winding Road”

Franklin has covered a handful of Beatles songs in her career, but her cover of “The Long And Winding Road,” like most songs from The Queen of Soul, is chill-inducing. Featured on her 1972 album Young, Gifted and Black, Franklin turned the hit ballad into a soulful powerhouse that will take you to church.

1. Joe Cocker – “With A Little Help From My Friends”

Considering the aforementioned ranking criteria, it should come as no surprise that Joe Cocker’s iconic cover of “With A Little Help From My Friends” tops our list. Whether it's the studio recording or his classic performance at Woodstock, Cocker’s cover enters that magical area of overshadowing the original. When you do that with a Beatles song, you’ve done something remarkable.



When Cocker passed away in 2014, Paul McCartney paid tribute and said, “He was a lovely northern lad who I loved a lot, and like many people, I loved his singing. I was especially pleased when he decided to cover ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ and I remember him and Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Saville Row and playing me what they’d recorded and it was just mind-blowing, totally turned the song into a soul anthem and I was forever grateful for him for doing that."



Us too, Sir Paul. Us too.