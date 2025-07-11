Big Concert Shakeups in Vegas: Heart Makes Comeback, Kelly Clarkson Pulls Out, Boy Bands Eye Reunion

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) JoeDon Rooney of Rascal Flatts, Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson and Heart each made headlines in Las Vegas this week, announcing sudden changes to their respective residencies. Clarkson postponed the first two shows of her highly anticipated “Studio Sessions” residency at Caesars Palace due to vocal strain, with the decision announced just 90 minutes before showtime.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars.” Fans who had already parked for the event reportedly faced full parking fees, even if they left immediately after the cancellation was announced.

Meanwhile, legendary rock band Heart has announced its return to the stage after lead singer Ann Wilson underwent emergency cancer surgery late last year. The group rescheduled their previously postponed December 15, 2024, show at Fontainebleau Las Vegas to February 28, 2025, and unveiled three new fall dates at the venue's BleauLive Theater on November 12, 14, and 15.

“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” commented guitarist Nancy Wilson in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders, and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…” Tickets go on sale July 11, with special guests Cheap Trick joining the bill.