ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Big Concert Shakeups in Vegas: Heart Makes Comeback, Kelly Clarkson Pulls Out, Boy Bands Eye Reunion

Kelly Clarkson and Heart each made headlines in Las Vegas this week, announcing sudden changes to their respective residencies. Clarkson postponed the first two shows of her highly anticipated “Studio…

Jennifer Eggleston
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) JoeDon Rooney of Rascal Flatts, Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) JoeDon Rooney of Rascal Flatts, Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Royalty Free via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and Heart each made headlines in Las Vegas this week, announcing sudden changes to their respective residencies. Clarkson postponed the first two shows of her highly anticipated “Studio Sessions” residency at Caesars Palace due to vocal strain, with the decision announced just 90 minutes before showtime.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars.” Fans who had already parked for the event reportedly faced full parking fees, even if they left immediately after the cancellation was announced.

Meanwhile, legendary rock band Heart has announced its return to the stage after lead singer Ann Wilson underwent emergency cancer surgery late last year. The group rescheduled their previously postponed December 15, 2024, show at Fontainebleau Las Vegas to February 28, 2025, and unveiled three new fall dates at the venue's BleauLive Theater on November 12, 14, and 15.

“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” commented guitarist Nancy Wilson in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders, and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…” Tickets go on sale July 11, with special guests Cheap Trick joining the bill.

Elsewhere on the Strip, New Kids on the Block continued their run at Park MGM with surprise appearances from Backstreet Boys members Howie Dorough and AJ McLean. The groups delivered a lighthearted comedy segment and teased the idea of a future co-headlining tour, potentially the first since their joint NKOTBSB tour in 2012.

Backstreet BoysKelly Clarkson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Erik Stevenson #64 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas: July 11-July 13Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: BTS fans take cell phone photos as The Fountains of Bellagio welcome BTS to Las Vegas with a new fountain show on April 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority)
Local NewsBellagio Debuts First-Ever Yacht Experience With New Carbone RestaurantJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Marcus Williams #56 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Dwight Murray Jr. #19 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Local NewsUNLV Transfer Guard Myles Che Looks to Break School’s NCAA Tournament Dry SpellJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect