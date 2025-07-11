Las Vegas Arts District Pushes Back Against Planned Noise Rules That Could Hurt Local Businesses

Las Vegas business owners, artists, and venue operators in the Arts District are pushing back against a proposed noise ordinance that would restrict outdoor amplified music after 10 p.m., down from the current 2 a.m. cutoff on weekends. The City of Las Vegas is currently gathering input on the proposed changes, which also include tighter restrictions on permissible volume levels.

The proposal has received considerable backlash from many local business owners, who argue it will destroy the region's nightlife-driven economy. The Arts District has been exempt from normal citywide noise regulations and has served as the hub for live music, food, and cultural events to the local community and joyful tourists for decades.

"Those are usually the most profitable nights, and that's usually how a lot of these businesses and venues make payroll, make payments, and somehow manage to thrive and be successful in what they do. This new and imposed proposition to have a noise ordinance at 10 p.m. will greatly affect the arts community," said Jason Corral, owner of Ninja Karaoke, one of many who signed a letter of opposition.

"It would completely cripple the ability of the Arts District as a whole to operate as a credible nighttime destination for locals and tourists alike," the letter states. "The obvious catalyst for the proposal are the three new condo projects coming up quickly...Without everything this community has built to this point, you wouldn't be here. You wouldn't move to Manhattan and expect the quiet of suburbia."

Jeff Hwang of Taverna Costera added, "This whole area is built on live music. It's the whole reason that, you know, why we built here."

Business owners, such as Abe Taylor of 18bin and Tim Kam of Swan Dive, have voiced concerns about losing the flexibility that sets the district apart. Many fear the uncertainty is already affecting bookings and plans.