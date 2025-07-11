Las Vegas Tourism Slumps 6.5% as Visitor Numbers Hit Five-Month Low

Las Vegas, historically known for its resiliency, is now facing an economic environment that has affected tourism. In May 2025, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), more than 3.41 million people visited Las Vegas, which is a 6.5% decline from the same month a year ago. Gaming revenue declined a rate even higher at 11% which illustrates economic concerns among travelers in the U.S. and abroad.

"Things are very expensive these days for sure, and who knows how our economy is where it is headed," said visitor Ankit Babbar, summing up the uncertainty affecting consumer behavior. A loss of over 150,000 available hotel rooms played a part in the decline, but the occupancy remains steady at 93.1%. There was bad news for Harry Reid International Airport too, reporting an overall systematic decline in air travel of 3.9% including almost a 9% decline in international passengers and nearly a 4% reduction in domestic air travel.

LVCVA President Steve Hill acknowledged the unique nature of this year's tourism downturn, while noting that Las Vegas is responding by enhancing infrastructure and offering new attractions to draw future guests. Convention traffic provided a silver lining, with over 511,000 attendees in May—an 11% increase over the previous year.

Despite current setbacks, Las Vegas remains a magnet for Fourth of July celebrations, anchored by popular events like the Caesars Palace fireworks display. However, many tourists are adjusting their spending habits.

"People are looking at everything going on in the world, and they're just kind of apprehensive about everything," said visitor Maria Foley. "Nobody really feels like celebrating when you see so much just stuff going on."