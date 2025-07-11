ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Noel Gallagher Donating Portion of Oasis Tour Earnings to Charity

The Oasis reunion tour stands to make a lot of money and potentially be the highest-grossing tour of 2025. Reportedly, Noel Gallagher is going to be spreading that wealth. According…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Noel Gallagher is interviewed prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Oasis reunion tour stands to make a lot of money and potentially be the highest-grossing tour of 2025. Reportedly, Noel Gallagher is going to be spreading that wealth.

According to The Sun (via Bang Showbiz), a source has indicated that the singer-songwriter is planning on donating a portion of his proceeds from the tour to charity.

A source was quoted as saying, "It’s no secret that Noel and Liam are both making millions from the reunion tour. But Noel is actually giving some of his cash away. He’s made it clear a large donation will be heading to Teenage Cancer Trust from his share of the proceeds."

Related: Setlist from Opening Night of Oasis Reunion Tour

The UK-based Teenage Cancer Trust was founded in 1990 and offers aid and support to young people fighting cancer. The charity has strong ties to the rock community. The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have been enthusiastic supporters over the years. Since 2011, they have held annual charity concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall supporting the organization.

Bang Showbiz notes the tour is estimated to make around $540 million from ticket sales and other revenue.

The next stop on the Oasis Live '25 tour is tonight (July 11) for the first of five shows in the band's hometown of Manchester, England. For fans interested in trying to get their hands on some resale tickets, complete details are available at OasisNet.com/Live.

Noel GallagherOasis
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
General view of the crowd and stage during the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, July 13th 1985.
MusicLive Aid: 10 Must-Watch PerformancesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
A split image of Hayley Williams performs onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show on the left and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival on the right.
MusicWhen Hayley Williams and Foo Fighters Shared the Stage: Epic Live Performance MomentsBG Rand
Collage of photos featuring Steven Tyler, Beyonce, The Beatles, Johnny Cash and Prince.
MusicBeatles Cover Songs: Top 20 RankedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect