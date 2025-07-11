Noel Gallagher Donating Portion of Oasis Tour Earnings to Charity

The Oasis reunion tour stands to make a lot of money and potentially be the highest-grossing tour of 2025. Reportedly, Noel Gallagher is going to be spreading that wealth.



According to The Sun (via Bang Showbiz), a source has indicated that the singer-songwriter is planning on donating a portion of his proceeds from the tour to charity.



A source was quoted as saying, "It’s no secret that Noel and Liam are both making millions from the reunion tour. But Noel is actually giving some of his cash away. He’s made it clear a large donation will be heading to Teenage Cancer Trust from his share of the proceeds."