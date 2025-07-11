Noel Gallagher Donating Portion of Oasis Tour Earnings to Charity
The Oasis reunion tour stands to make a lot of money and potentially be the highest-grossing tour of 2025. Reportedly, Noel Gallagher is going to be spreading that wealth. According…
The Oasis reunion tour stands to make a lot of money and potentially be the highest-grossing tour of 2025. Reportedly, Noel Gallagher is going to be spreading that wealth.
According to The Sun (via Bang Showbiz), a source has indicated that the singer-songwriter is planning on donating a portion of his proceeds from the tour to charity.
A source was quoted as saying, "It’s no secret that Noel and Liam are both making millions from the reunion tour. But Noel is actually giving some of his cash away. He’s made it clear a large donation will be heading to Teenage Cancer Trust from his share of the proceeds."
The UK-based Teenage Cancer Trust was founded in 1990 and offers aid and support to young people fighting cancer. The charity has strong ties to the rock community. The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have been enthusiastic supporters over the years. Since 2011, they have held annual charity concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall supporting the organization.
Bang Showbiz notes the tour is estimated to make around $540 million from ticket sales and other revenue.
The next stop on the Oasis Live '25 tour is tonight (July 11) for the first of five shows in the band's hometown of Manchester, England. For fans interested in trying to get their hands on some resale tickets, complete details are available at OasisNet.com/Live.