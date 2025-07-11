Oakland A’s Set for 2028 Move to $1.7 Billion Las Vegas Stadium

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Oakland Athletics are gaining momentum leading up to their long-anticipated arrival in Las Vegas in 2028, when a new $1.7 billion ballpark is projected to be built on the Las Vegas Strip. "We are a Vegas team," team owner John Fisher said with optimism about the future of the franchise. With a wave of young talent and a fresh perspective, the Athletics want to arrive in Nevada with one of the most exciting teams in baseball.

Among the standout players is 23-year-old shortstop Jacob Wilson, a top contender for the American League Rookie of the Year award. Outfielder Lawrence Butler, 24, recently signed a big deal, which reflects the organization's long-term vision for the young core.

Brent Rooker, 30, continues to provide powerful offensive energy at the plate and has had consistent offensive performances to follow up his time with the Las Vegas Aviators.

Pitching has also gone well. Lefty Jacob Lopez has put together quality starts, and rookie closer Mason Miller turned in a spectacular 15 scoreless appearances in 2024, making him arguably the top bullpen piece for Oakland in the future.

The Athletics are also loading up their farm system with top-level talent. First-round picks Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, and Shea Langeliers are among the key players expected to shape the team's future. These developments underscore the organization's strategy to rebuild with homegrown talent while preparing for a major market shift.

Team president Marc Badain expressed confidence in the stadium timeline and local readiness: “I have no doubt this is done in 2028,” he said. “You know the workforce here; they're all here and ready to get going.”