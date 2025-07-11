Shin Lim Updates Vegas Magic Show With Fresh Acts and Music

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Shin Lim is the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Shin Lim, a two-time winner of America's Got Talent and world-renowned sleight-of-hand artist, continues to dazzle audiences in Las Vegas with his extended residency show Limitless at the Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian. Now in its sixth year, the show has become a staple of the Las Vegas magic scene, delivering a unique three-act experience blending choreography, musical storytelling, and psychological illusion to explore the theme of perseverance.

Lim's commitment to innovation ensures that each performance remains fresh. “Almost every day, I make a change, whether it's how I'm speaking or the magic itself. Recently, we've been having a big change of mentalists ... and then that actually changes the entire vibe of the show,” he explained. Collaborations with acts like The Clairvoyants create vibrations of tone in new directions, giving the audience a different experience each time.

Music forms the central part of Lim's process, and as a classically trained pianist before transitioning into magic, Lim makes personal decisions about all the music featured in Limitless. Lim shared, “People always say, ‘Oh, you must feel so bad that you're not doing music anymore,' but I'm actually the music supervisor for the show. Every single piece of music in there, I either picked or I had a composer create the song just for it."

"I would tell them, hey, make it like this, or crescendo here, decrescendo here,” he continued. His musical direction draws inspiration from composers like Hans Zimmer and features both original scores and cinematic compositions.

Lim lists his older brother as a huge inspiration in his career, and he remembers being inspired to commit to magic as a result of his brother doing the same. Offstage, Lim enjoys Las Vegas's diverse dining scene, especially restaurants in Chinatown and The Venetian.