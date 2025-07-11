ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shin Lim Updates Vegas Magic Show With Fresh Acts and Music

Shin Lim, a two-time winner of America’s Got Talent and world-renowned sleight-of-hand artist, continues to dazzle audiences in Las Vegas with his extended residency show Limitless at the Palazzo Theatre…

Jennifer Eggleston
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Shin Lim is the winner of "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Shin Lim is the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Shin Lim, a two-time winner of America's Got Talent and world-renowned sleight-of-hand artist, continues to dazzle audiences in Las Vegas with his extended residency show Limitless at the Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian. Now in its sixth year, the show has become a staple of the Las Vegas magic scene, delivering a unique three-act experience blending choreography, musical storytelling, and psychological illusion to explore the theme of perseverance.

Lim's commitment to innovation ensures that each performance remains fresh. “Almost every day, I make a change, whether it's how I'm speaking or the magic itself. Recently, we've been having a big change of mentalists ... and then that actually changes the entire vibe of the show,” he explained. Collaborations with acts like The Clairvoyants create vibrations of tone in new directions, giving the audience a different experience each time.

Music forms the central part of Lim's process, and as a classically trained pianist before transitioning into magic, Lim makes personal decisions about all the music featured in Limitless. Lim shared, “People always say, ‘Oh, you must feel so bad that you're not doing music anymore,' but I'm actually the music supervisor for the show. Every single piece of music in there, I either picked or I had a composer create the song just for it."

"I would tell them, hey, make it like this, or crescendo here, decrescendo here,” he continued. His musical direction draws inspiration from composers like Hans Zimmer and features both original scores and cinematic compositions.

Lim lists his older brother as a huge inspiration in his career, and he remembers being inspired to commit to magic as a result of his brother doing the same. Offstage, Lim enjoys Las Vegas's diverse dining scene, especially restaurants in Chinatown and The Venetian.

Calling Las Vegas a “magic mecca,” Lim says having a permanent residency allows him to refine his material constantly. With Limitless, he continues to push the boundaries of modern magic while maintaining deep emotional and artistic resonance.

Las Vegas StripResidencyTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Erik Stevenson #64 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas: July 11-July 13Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: BTS fans take cell phone photos as The Fountains of Bellagio welcome BTS to Las Vegas with a new fountain show on April 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority)
Local NewsBellagio Debuts First-Ever Yacht Experience With New Carbone RestaurantJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Marcus Williams #56 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Dwight Murray Jr. #19 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
Local NewsUNLV Transfer Guard Myles Che Looks to Break School’s NCAA Tournament Dry SpellJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect