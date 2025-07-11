Tech-Savvy Hotel Opens in Las Vegas with Smart Rooms and Living Spaces

The Otonomus Hotel has officially launched in Las Vegas — hailed as the first fully AI-powered hotel to exist in the world. This opens a new frontier in the hospitality space. Located just off the Las Vegas Strip, this newly constructed 22-story building will have 550 hotel rooms and 300 apartment residences, all with artificial intelligence poised to create hyper-personalized guest experiences.

"The concept behind it is to offer something that doesn't exist in the market today," said CEO and Founder Phillipe Ziade.

Guests can expect cutting-edge amenities including digital check-in, an AI-powered e-butler, and curated in-room experiences that adapt to individual preferences. A full-time robot concierge simply named "Oto the Robot" is currently in service and designed to provide guests with information and services 24/7. On-site Tesla superchargers will be available, enabling the property's progressive infrastructure.

Additional features are in development, including two resort-style pools and multiple on-site dining venues, which are expected to open later this year. The lobby bar is currently open to both hotel guests and locals.

The Otonomus also offers residential leases for those seeking longer-term, fixed-rate options. Units are available for lease with one to three bedrooms on a monthly basis, with rates starting from approximately $1,950 per month for unfurnished units and ranging up to over $ 3,550 per month for furnished units.