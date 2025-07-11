ContestsEvents
UNLV Transfer Guard Myles Che Looks to Break School’s NCAA Tournament Dry Spell

Myles Che, a Taiwanese American point guard, is due to create a stir at UNLV this season as a model of cultural representation and resilience in Division I basketball. Che, who is reportedly the only Asian American point guard currently playing in Division I men's basketball, did not take an ordinary route to this point.

Inspired by Jeremy Lin's electrifying “Linsanity” run, Che now has a personal mentorship connection with Lin, a relationship that has helped guide him through an untraditional path. He overcame pandemic-era setbacks, honed his skills at a prep school in Atlanta, and stood out at Chattanooga before transferring to UC Irvine. Now, with the hire of a new head coach in Josh Pastner, Che has transferred yet again, this time to UNLV, with the very clear objective of turning around a struggling program that hasn't made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. 

With his energy, strong leadership, and consistent work ethic, Che should be an immediate contributor. He is known as an enthusiastic player who plays with a chip on his shoulder, as he is extremely competitive and has an edge to win, all qualities that fit right in line with Pastner's focus on energy and effort, which is the starting foundation to build a new and truly competitive culture.

Pastner, who appreciates grit and hustle, will be banking on Che's enthusiasm to help pivot the momentum. “Energy and effort” will be the team's culture this season, and Che's tenacious play is the perfect fit. Between the lines, he wants to also be a visible role model for the Asian community in Las Vegas, which makes up nearly 7.7% of the city's population. He plans to steer away from the sport and become involved with local mentorship programs and community initiatives to help them further.

For Che, joining UNLV is not only about point production and assists, but it's about pride, purpose, and paving a path for the future generation of players.

