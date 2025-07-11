Vegas Tourism Boss Gets $780,000 Pay Deal After Board Signs Off

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 27: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during a news conference to announce the 2027 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The doubleheader will mark the first-ever basketball game played at Allegiant Stadium and will feature matchups between Arizona and Duke and Indiana and Kansas on November 12, 2027. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has approved a 9% salary increase and a 50% bonus for President and CEO Steve Hill that will bring his total annual pay past $780,000. Hill's base salary goes from $495,000 to over $539,000, and his bonus of about $247,000 is meant to acknowledge Hill's handling of the challenges facing the tourism industry.

Despite Las Vegas visitation levels remaining below pre-pandemic figures and revenue per available room showing signs of plateauing, Hill has led a series of successful initiatives. Under his tenure, the city has hosted globally recognized events such as Wrestlemania, the third consecutive Formula 1 Grand Prix, and continued development for the incoming Oakland Athletics stadium.

Board members, including Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Wynn Resorts COO Brian Gullbrants, voiced strong support for Hill's compensation, citing his steady leadership through economic uncertainty and industry headwinds.

A significant portion of the LVCVA's budget, including Hill's compensation, is funded through hotel room taxes — resources considered strategic investments in sustaining and growing Las Vegas's tourism economy.

Hill's compensation includes oversight of a development project with a tunneling system being built by Elon Musk's The Boring Company. The idea of the transportation network is to provide a way for visitors to get around between large locations in Las Vegas, such as Virgin Hotels and the Sphere.

Marketing has also been an important component of Hill's success. The LVCVA ran six significant destination marketing campaigns this year. It also added 1.8 million social media followers, especially due to its TikTok content, which engages younger travelers.