This Day in Sports History: July 13

There are a wide variety of sporting events to choose from during the month of July, from baseball and basketball to the British Grand Prix and NASCAR. With so many events to choose from, it's no surprise that July 13 was an eventful day in sports history.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on July 13th include:

1881: William Renshaw wins the first of his seven Wimbledon singles titles.

1885: William Renshaw wins his fifth straight Wimbledon title.

1926: Paavo Nurmi gets a world record time in the 3000 meters. He runs the distance with a time of 8:20.4.

1930: The first ever football World Cup competition gets started in Uruguay.

1934: Babe Ruth hits career home run #700.

1941: Vic Ghezzi wins the Men's PGA Championship and it was his only major title.

1962 : Arnold Palmer wins his second consecutive British Golf Open title.

1963: Early Wynn gets his 300th career win.

1965: The National League beats the American League 6-5. Juan Marichal is named All-Star Game MVP.

1973: Bobby Murcer hits three home runs in a game.

1979: Nolan Ryan and Steve Renko both lose no-hitters in the ninth inning.

1980: Amy Alcott wins the US Women's Golf Open.

1984: Sergei Bubka gets a pole vault record of 5.89 meters.

1985: The Yankees retire Roger Maris and Elston Howard's numbers.

1997: Larry Gilbert wins the Senior Players Championship and it was his only major title.

1997: Alison Nicholas wins the US Women's Golf Open and it was her only major title.

1999: Pedro Martinez strikes out the first four batters in the MLB All-Star Game. This achievement led to him getting All-Star Game MVP.

2003: Craig Stadler wins the Senior Players Championship and it was the first of two Champions Tour titles.

2011: Dirk Nowitzki and Lindsey Vonn get male and female athlete of the year awards at the ESPY's.

2014: Mo Martin wins the Women's British Open title and it was her first major title.

2014: Germany beats Argentina 1-0, in extra time, and wins the FIFA World Cup.

2014: Colin Montgomerie wins the US Senior Golf Open.

2018: Kevin Anderson beats John Isner in the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history. The match finished in six hours and 36 minutes.

2019: Simona Halep took down Serena Williams. Halep was the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon title.

Looking back on these July 13th statistics, the athletes that stand out are William Renshaw, Pedro Martinez, and Lindsey Vonn.