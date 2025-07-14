ContestsEvents
Durango Casino Kicks Off Poolside Concert Series with The Fray, Dashboard Confessional

Jennifer Eggleston
An exterior view during the Durango Resort grand opening

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Bel-Aire Backyard's Poolside Concert Series at Durango is fast becoming Las Vegas' newest must-see off-Strip music venue. The series kicked off in 2025, bringing back the legendary sense of a Strip-side summer concert series, providing music lovers with an outdoor experience without the Strip's crowds and pricing.

The concert series is a joint production by Clique Hospitality and AEG Presents, and has already featured noted artists like The Fray, Thievery Corporation, Dashboard Confessional, The Struts, Band of Horses, and Iron & Wine, with additional performances planned through September.

Set against the striking backdrop of Durango Casino, the venue accommodates up to 1,800 attendees. The design blends intimacy with energy, and from the stage, the performers look out onto a vivid blue pool and a lush lawn. “You're able to have an intimate experience back there—1,800 people can really pack it out. It doesn't feel overly crowded, but surprisingly, from a band's perspective, they're looking out at a sea of people with a beautiful blue oasis behind them and the Durango Casino as the backdrop,” says Mustafa Abdi, senior director of nightlife marketing at Clique.

Bobby Reynolds of AEG, who previously led acclaimed poolside shows at Mandalay Beach, envisioned the concept after touring Durango and recognizing its untapped potential. He notes the broader community benefits: “If you can save yourself forty bucks on parking and save another forty or fifty bucks on paying less for food and drink, but you're still getting an incredibly great product, not only is it good for the locals, it's good for us.”

The Bel-Aire Backyard series also pays homage to Vegas concert nostalgia, channeling the vibe of past venues like the Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool and the Hard Rock's pool stage. “It's a pretty view,” Abdi adds. “I recall the touring manager of The Fray shooting me a text message saying, ‘You guys have something special here.'”

Free pool access during concerts further enhances the laid-back, resort-style appeal, making the Bel-Aire Backyard a breakout hit among Las Vegas locals and visiting fans alike.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
