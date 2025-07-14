Las Vegas Haunted House Takes Break to Create New Attraction

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, a part of Las Vegas Halloween for 31 years, has decided to take a one-year hiatus in 2025. Famous for its scary shows and interactive haunted attractions. The company will take a break from its attractions to replace its flagship haunt, Castle Vampyre, with a next-generation horror experience to come in 2026.

"After more than three decades of screams, we're making the difficult decision to take a year off — not to rest, but to evolve," said J.T. Mollner, Co-Owner and Creative Director of Freakling Bros. Horror Shows. "We've been preparing to replace Castle Vampyre, our most iconic and long-running haunt, and we want to do it right. Our fans deserve nothing less than the full Freakling Bros. experience, and we're excited to deliver a show that is truly horrifying and spectacular in 2026."

The new attraction promises a reimagined layout, groundbreaking effects, and all-new themes while staying true to the company's legacy of delivering heart-pounding fear. This will be the first time in over three decades that Freakling Bros. will not operate during Halloween, as the team prioritizes quality and innovation over rushing a transition.

"We're not going dark — we're building something in the dark," said Duke Mollner, Co-Creator of Freakling Brothers Horror Shows. "Halloween won't be the same without Freakling Bros., but we know this is a necessary step to set Freakling Bros. Horror Shows up for another 30 years. We can't wait to welcome everyone back in 2026 to experience the next chapter of fear."