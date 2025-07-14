Sturgis Buffalo Chip Plans Nevada Casino-Hotel Complex for 2028

STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA – AUGUST 09: Motorcycle enthusiasts attend the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 09, 2021 in Sturgis, South Dakota. The rally is expect to draw more than 500,00 people during its 10-day run. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Buffalo Chip Global will officially begin its national celebration of motorcycle culture with the establishment of Sturgis Buffalo Chip Roadhouses across the United States and will have a significant new location in Southern Nevada. This development signifies the first permanent expansion by the brand outside South Dakota and will feature a year-round experience of entertainment based on the themes of Freedom, Music, and Americana.

The Nevada complex — slated to open by 2028 — will feature a themed casino and 200-room luxury hotel, co-developed with Mark Advent, the visionary behind the New York-New York Casino & Hotel. Among the planned attractions are a barn-themed casino dubbed Woody's Barn, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, a three-level Honky Tonk bar, a lakeside summer retreat called Bikini Beach, and a replica of the Big Engine Bar.

The development will also include Tiny Town, a village of tiny homes, and Sturgis Street, a pedestrian-friendly boulevard that includes restaurants, shops, RV parking, a mini gas station, and immersive entertainment districts. The goal is to maintain the energy and community aspect of the original Sturgis rally.

"For our guests, the Chip embodies tradition," said Daymon Woodruff, President of the Buffalo Chip. "It's a reunion, a pilgrimage, a celebration of individuality. Now, we get to bottle that magic and share it with even more people in more pioneering ways than ever."

Rod "Woody" Woodruff, who founded the Buffalo Chip in 1981 as a haven for bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, sees this expansion as a natural evolution. "Starting the Chip was about creating a home for people who live for the ride," he said. "Now, with Mark [Advent] and his team, we're turning that spirit into a year-round experience that resonates in even more places."