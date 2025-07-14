This Day in Sports History: July 14
In July, sports fans look forward to watching the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, baseball, golf, and more. Over the last century, July 14 has seen plenty of notable moments from legends of the game. From an Olympian who set a record marathon time to a Formula 1 driver who took home his sixth British Grand Prix victory, here are just a few of the many facts from this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great sports moments from July 14 over the decades include:
- 1912: Kenneth McArthur set an Olympic record marathon time of 2:36:54.8.
- 1916: Ernie Koob pitched all 17 innings in a game against the Boston Red Sox.
- 1934: The Philadelphia Phillies scored 11 runs in one inning and beat the Cincinnati Reds 18-0 in the first game of their doubleheader.
- 1946: Ted Williams hit three home runs and brought in eight of Boston's 11 runs in a game where Boston beat Cleveland 11-10.
- 1951: CBS aired the first televised sporting event in color, the Molly Pitcher Handicap horse race.
- 1956: Mel Parnell pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox.
- 1963: Jacques Anquetil won the Tour de France, becoming the first cyclist to win the race four times.
- 1967: Eddie Mathews hit his 500th career home run.
- 1968: Hank Aaron hit his 500th career home run.
- 1970: The National League beat the American League 5-4. Carl Yastrzemski won the Most Valuable Player award for the game.
- 1973: Tom Weiskopf won the British Open for men's golf.
- 1985: Kathy Baker won the U.S. Open for women's golf, marking her first victory as a professional golfer.
- 1987: Major League Baseball's Rookie of the Year Award was renamed to the Jackie Robinson Award.
- 1988: Mike Schmidt hit his 537th career home run.
- 1995: Ramon Martinez pitched a no-hitter game against the Florida Marlins.
- 1996: John Wetteland set an MLB record with his 24th consecutive save.
- 1996: Raymond Floyd won the first of two Senior Players Championships.
- 2010: Drew Brees won male athlete of the year and Lindsey Vonn won female athlete of the year at the ESPYS.
- 2013: Kenny Perry won the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.
- 2018: Angelique Kerber took down Serena Williams at Wimbledon. Kerber became the first German to win Wimbledon since 1996.
- 2019: Lewis Hamilton won his sixth British Grand Prix.
- 2019: Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final in history.
- 2024: Spain defeated England, 2-1, and won the UEFA European Championship final for the fourth time.
- 2024: Carlos Alcaraz, playing against Novak Djokovic, won his fourth major title at Wimbledon.
With the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting to change the Rookie of the Year Award to the Jackie Robinson Award and CBS broadcasting the first televised sporting event in color, July 14 has seen some big changes in sports. It has seen a record marathon, the longest Wimbledon final, and baseball players hitting their 500th career home run. Favorite athletes have also taken home trophies, golf titles, and MVP and athlete of the year awards. Looking back on this day, it's no wonder there are so many sports fans.