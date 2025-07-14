Yungblud Documentary Coming to Movie Theaters Worldwide in August

English rock musician Dominic Harrison's film, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? screens in theaters across 30 countries. Fans can buy tickets starting July 17, and the documentary premieres in theaters worldwide in August.

Shot at Berlin, Germany's historic Hansa Studios, where David Bowie made "Heroes," the two-hour film mixes stark black-and-white with rich 16mm color shots. Director Paul Dugdale captured Harrison performing songs from Idols, his chart-topping new record. Through Trafalgar Releasing, the film will reach 150 UK screens, and Dugdale is known for his work with stars like Adele. He shot the documentary during a rare window, after the album was done but before its public debut. The timing let them work without outside pressure or expectations.

"I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date," said Harrison in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yungblud views his performance as passing the torch in rock music, and he feels motivated to push boundaries and contribute to the genre's resurgence. He also said that the film encourages self-reflection and confronting one's legacy.

The film shows Harrison performing 12 tracks from Idols. B.R.A.T. Productions teamed up with Aldgate Pictures for this project, which marks Harrison's third straight UK number-one album.