Soundgarden Addresses Why They Missed Back To The Beginning

The surviving members of Soundgarden were slated to take part in Back To The Beginning, the epic all-star concert headlined by the final performance of the original Black Sabbath lineup. However, once the dust settled on the incredible show, their absence was noticed.



So, what happened? Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd issued a joint statement via social media paying tribute to Sabbath and explaining why they didn't perform. After thanking Tom Morello, the event's musical director, the band said, "We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival."

In their statement, Soundgarden said of Black Sabbath, "Thank you for an astounding career that provided us and your legion of fans with a lifetime of beauty, horror, love, power, happiness, melancholy, and a profoundly sublime, yet viscerally rocking transcendence informed by both doom and hope. Your majestic brilliance has inspired greatness in scores of other bands, musicians, and songwriters. However, the crown will forever remain yours!"

The Future of Soundgarden