Win Tickets to Streetlight Manifesto

X 107.5 wants to hook you up with a night that hits harder than a blast of brass in your chest. We’re giving away a pair of suite tickets to see Streetlight Manifesto live at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

This isn’t general admission. You’re not shoulder-to-shoulder in a pit or battling for a beer. This is your own private view from a suite, where you can stretch out, bring a friend, and watch the mayhem unfold from above while still feeling every beat.

Streetlight Manifesto doesn’t just play a show. They tear it up. Horns, drums, and attitude, all colliding in a high-energy, genre-defying set. And you’ll be front and center, just with a better view and no spilled drinks.

Getting in is stupid simple. Just fill out the form and click “submit.” That’s it. No hoops. No nonsense.

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

Two suite tickets to Streetlight Manifesto

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Private suite access with killer sound and a perfect view

Imagine it. The lights drop. The first horn hits. The crowd roars. And you’re posted up in your suite with a cold drink, no crowd pressing in, and your favorite ska-punk band turning the room upside down. You’re not just at the show. You own the night.

Don’t wait. Don’t talk yourself out of it. You know you want this.