A’s Owner Buys $29M Vegas Home While Stadium Funding Still Up in the Air

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: (L-R) National Baseball Hall of Fame member and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Rollie Fingers, Sam Fingers and principal owner John Fisher of the Athletics attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball’s Athletics on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A’s expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

John Fisher, owner of the Athletics, has purchased a $29.25 million mansion in the exclusive Summit Club in Las Vegas. The transaction marks the third-highest residential real estate sale in the city's history, signaling Fisher's deepening personal and professional ties to Southern Nevada amid the Athletics' planned relocation.

The purchase comes as the team moves forward with a controversial $1.35 billion ballpark project at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas. The new stadium is scheduled to open by Major League Baseball's 2028 Opening Day, following the Athletics' temporary stay in Sacramento, where they will play beginning in 2025.

Fisher's decision to relocate the squad stems from two years of stalled stadium discussions in Oakland, namely the $12 billion project that failed to get off the ground at Howard Terminal. In June 2023, Nevada passed SB1, and $380 million of public money from the state of Nevada and Clark County was earmarked for the Las Vegas stadium project. The original proposed budget was $1.5 billion, and the current estimated budget is $1.75 billion. The anticipated budget was $1.5 billion at the time of the proposal, and it is now estimated at $1.75 billion.

Despite the public funding commitment, a significant financial shortfall remains. Approximately $1.35 billion in private investment is still needed, and no investors have been announced. Fisher has pledged to cover any gap if financing efforts fall short, though the lack of secured funding continues to raise questions about the project's viability.

The group Schools Over Stadiums and many critics suggest that Nevada's underfunded public education should be the recipient of public funds rather than a comprehensive public facility for a billionaire owner. Organized protests and reverse-boycotts by Oakland fans have shown their discontent with the decision.