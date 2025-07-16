A’s Owner Buys $29M Vegas Home While Stadium Funding Still Up in the Air
John Fisher, owner of the Athletics, has purchased a $29.25 million mansion in the exclusive Summit Club in Las Vegas. The transaction marks the third-highest residential real estate sale in the city's history, signaling Fisher's deepening personal and professional ties to Southern Nevada amid the Athletics' planned relocation.
The purchase comes as the team moves forward with a controversial $1.35 billion ballpark project at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas. The new stadium is scheduled to open by Major League Baseball's 2028 Opening Day, following the Athletics' temporary stay in Sacramento, where they will play beginning in 2025.
Fisher's decision to relocate the squad stems from two years of stalled stadium discussions in Oakland, namely the $12 billion project that failed to get off the ground at Howard Terminal. In June 2023, Nevada passed SB1, and $380 million of public money from the state of Nevada and Clark County was earmarked for the Las Vegas stadium project. The original proposed budget was $1.5 billion, and the current estimated budget is $1.75 billion. The anticipated budget was $1.5 billion at the time of the proposal, and it is now estimated at $1.75 billion.
Despite the public funding commitment, a significant financial shortfall remains. Approximately $1.35 billion in private investment is still needed, and no investors have been announced. Fisher has pledged to cover any gap if financing efforts fall short, though the lack of secured funding continues to raise questions about the project's viability.
The group Schools Over Stadiums and many critics suggest that Nevada's underfunded public education should be the recipient of public funds rather than a comprehensive public facility for a billionaire owner. Organized protests and reverse-boycotts by Oakland fans have shown their discontent with the decision.
Fisher's 10,000-square-foot, 2021 home has the bonus of being a phase 1-designed, specialty build residence featuring seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a theatre, and a fitness space. Though the team is still struggling with financial and public perception issues, this is definitely a move to demonstrate a long-term outlook in Las Vegas.