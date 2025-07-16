Fyre Festival Brand Sold for Six-Figures on eBay

In the latest development (and hopefully, the potential end) of the wonder that is/was Fyre Festival, founder Billy McFarland sold the infamous brand via eBay for a six-figure sum.



According to Rolling Stone, the Fyre Festival brand, along with all trademarks, was sold for $245,300. That figure pales in comparison to the $26 million in restitution McFarland still owes from his wire fraud conviction.



The Fyre buyer is currently unknown, as is the reason for even wanting to buy this "brand." This sale follows reports in April that the Fyre Festival brand was going to become a music streaming service. As previously reported, Shawn Rech, co-founder of the streaming service TruBlue, acquired some of the intellectual property from Fyre Festival that will be used to help launch TruBlue.



At the time, Rech said in a statement, "Music networks are all just programming now and I have no interest in watching people slip on bananas. It has nothing to do with music. I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it’s attached to infamy, so that’s why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network. This isn’t about festivals or hype — it’s about putting the power of music discovery back in the hands of the fans. We’re building something authentic and lasting."



With this in mind, perhaps Rech bought the rest of the Fyre rights in the eBay sale. (Again, why anyone would actually want to own such an infamous brand is beyond reasoning.) Reportedly, the Fyre Music Network will launch around Thanksgiving 2025. This network will supposedly begin as a fan-curated music service. Later, after launch, additional features, including a subscription VOD platform and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, will be added.



Once again, who asked for this and why? Hopefully, we can soon officially pour one out for this pop culture moment and just move on.