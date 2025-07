Nevada’s Best Fall Festival, As Picked By Travelers

Many people love to say that fall is their favorite season, and it's easy to see why so many people enjoy it. Autumn brings crispy days, cool nights, brilliant sunsets, changing colors, warm beverages, pumpkin picking, the Halloween holiday and pretty much everything awesome. Of course, it's never fun to say farewell to summer, but autumn has its own distinct charm, plus, it's hoodie season.

Autumn also brings some awesome festivals, many of which celebrate the pumpkin spiced season. Now, one festival is being named the best in the state for the fall months.

Top Fall Festival in the State

The crew at the publication Islands has put together a feature on the best fall festivals in each state throughout the U.S. In the piece, they aptly note that autumn is "a season known for its bountiful crops, is when temperatures drop from summer highs, days shorten and trees changing color bring a sense of theatrical splendor to nature's scenery." So, Islands set out to find the best fall festival in each state, and they did so doing research. "While there is no shortage of festivals during the season, we've identified the best ones in each state using travel blogs and online expertise," they note.

For Nevada, they love the Rise Festival in Sloan. "About 20 miles south of Nevada, on a dried-out lake near the town of Jean, you'll see a wondrous sight in early October," they note, adding that "thousands of lanterns illuminate the night sky at the Rise Festival." It's really a breathtaking sight to see all of these lanterns ushering in the autumn season.