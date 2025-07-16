ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pop Mart Launches Third Las Vegas Store as Labubu Toy Craze Takes Off

The popularity of Labubu figurines continues to rise, with Las Vegas emerging as a key hub for collectors. Known for their “ugly-cute” aesthetic and sold in blind boxes that fuel…

Jennifer Eggleston
Labubu stuck on a man's bag.
Royalty Free via Getty Images

The popularity of Labubu figurines continues to rise, with Las Vegas emerging as a key hub for collectors. Known for their "ugly-cute" aesthetic and sold in blind boxes that fuel a surprise element, Labubus are part of a growing trend in designer toys combining Japanese art influences with collectible appeal. First introduced in 2015 by the Pop Mart brand, Labubu saw a significant boost in popularity during 2023, primarily driven by viral social media exposure.

The excitement surrounding Labubu is reminiscent of earlier collectible phenomena like Funko Pop, which also fused vinyl toy design with pop culture and art. As with previous waves of collectible mania, the mix of scarcity, distinctive style, and artistic collaboration has created a strong following.

Local businesses are capitalizing on the demand. One Of Us Comics in Henderson, Nevada, began expanding its inventory about a month ago to keep pace with growing customer interest. "I've been doing this for so long… you see these trends come along, and when I saw this coming I'm like, okay, this is gonna have some life, it's gonna last for a while… so I dove all-in on it and started getting us about a month ago now, to where we carry every blind box that they offer as far as the main ones… in stock every day," Johnston said.

With collectors traveling from nearby regions, including California and Pahrump, the impact on local retailers has been significant. "The reason it's been great for our business is for us as a small comic book store, it is bringing eyes to the store that would not have normally found us or looked for us," he shared, "We plan to sustain it for quite some time."

Las Vegas is further embracing the trend with a third Pop Mart retail location opening today at Downtown Summerlin, joining existing stores in Fashion Show Las Vegas and Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. "What's funny is that, you know, we see this all the time. When Funko Pop, like, really took off, was kind of under the same parameters. And that is, when you get Japanese art and vinyl toys or designer toys paired together, that has always been a win-win in the world of toy collectibles," he said.

TikTokToystrends
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 23: (L-R) National Baseball Hall of Fame member and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Rollie Fingers, Sam Fingers and principal owner John Fisher of the Athletics attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Athletics on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A's expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsA’s Owner Buys $29M Vegas Home While Stadium Funding Still Up in the AirJennifer Eggleston
Multiracial friends having fun and playing game of cards UNO against christmas tree
Local NewsNo, You Can’t Bet on UNO in Vegas, Here’s What’s Actually HappeningSlone Terranella
thermometer maxed out against sweltering hot sun signifying all time hottest temperature in las vegas
Local NewsLas Vegas Opens Cooling Centers as Heat Wave Hits ValleyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect