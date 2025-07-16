This Day in Rock History: July 16

Throughout history, July 16 has seen groundbreaking moments like the first atomic bomb test successfully exploding in 1945 or JFK Jr. dying in a plane crash in 1999. Rock history also holds some of these moments that were felt throughout the globe. From birthday celebrations to celebrate the richest man in the world (at the time) to rock music taking over the charts, this day is an important day in rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The charts were stacked with rock royalty on July 16, with some of the biggest names in music history making major moves:

1986: Peter Gabriel, Genesis, Bob Seger, and Van Halen were taking over the charts in the summer of 1986. All of them had top albums on the Billboard 200 chart, with So by Peter Gabriel sitting at No. 3.

1988: This year also saw many rock legends topping the Billboard 200 chart. Van Halen held their No. 1 spot with OU812, while Def Leppard was holding strong to the No. 2 spot with Hysteria.

This year also saw many rock legends topping the Billboard 200 chart. Van Halen held their No. 1 spot with OU812, while Def Leppard was holding strong to the No. 2 spot with Hysteria. 1993: Rod Stewart's single "Have I Told You Lately" moved back up on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While it didn't make it back to its peak No. 5 spot, it moved up to the No. 6 spot this week.

2000: Matchbox 20 made headway on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their single, "Bent," made it to the No. 1 spot after spending 13 weeks on the chart already.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the numbers, July 16 has delivered unforgettable moments in music culture:

1996: Michael Jackson performed at the birthday party for the Sultan of Brunei, celebrating the sultan's 50th birthday. Rock hits performed at the Jerudong Park Amphitheater included "Beat It" and "Black or White."

2016: Auctions and rock memorabilia go hand-in-hand, and that was very true during a Boston RR Auction. This piece of history was a handwritten letter from Paul McCartney to Prince in which McCartney asked for donations to help create the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Even as fans celebrated chart wins and iconic performances, the industry also faced difficult losses. July 16 brought the passing of influential artists whose behind-the-scenes contributions shaped decades of music and left a legacy of sound that still resonates:

2012: At the age of 71, Deep Purple co-founder Jon Lord passed away. While he was also battling pancreatic cancer, the cause of death was ruled a pulmonary embolism at the London Clinic.

2012: Bob Babbitt (born Robert Kreinar) died at the age of 74 due to brain cancer. He was most known for playing as a session musician for Tamla Motown and can be heard playing in more than 200 Top 40 hits.