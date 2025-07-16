This Day in Sports History: July 16
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, Nascar races, some Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Additionally, there were some other notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more:
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that occurred on July 16th include:
- 1883: William Renshaw wins his third straight Wimbledon title.
- 1902: John McGraw becomes the manager of the New York Giants.
- 1909: The Tigers and Senators play the longest scoreless game in American League history. The teams played 18 innings of scoreless baseball.
- 1938: Paul Runyan wins the PGA Men's Championship and it was the largest margin of victory in the event's match format.
- 1941: Joe DiMaggio's hitting streak reaches 56 games.
- 1944: Dodgers end their 16-game losing streak.
- 1947: Bobo Newsom wins his 200th career MLB game.
- 1950: Uruguay beats Brazil, 2-1, and wins the FIFA World Cup.
- 1955: Juan Manuel Fangio wins his third Formula 1 World Drivers Championship.
- 1961: Ralph Boston sets a long jump record of 27 feet, 2 inches.
- 1967: Kathy Whitworth wins the LPGA Championship.
- 1969: Rod Carew steals home for the seventh time of the season.
- 1987: Don Mattingly hits his fourth grand slam of the season.
- 1988: Carl Lewis runs a 9.78, 100-meter time.
- 1988: Florence Joyner runs a 10.49, 100-meter time, and sets a women's world record time.
- 1989: Betsy King wins the first of two consecutive US Women's Golf Open titles.
- 1995: J. C. Snead wins the Senior Players Championship and it was his only major win.
- 1995: Annika Sorenstam wins the first of 10 LPGA major titles.
- 2000: Raymond Floyd wins the Senior Players Championship and it was his fourth and final Champions Tour major victory.
- 2003: Lance Armstrong and Serena Williams win Male and Female athletes of the year at the ESPY's.
- 2006: Bobby Wadkins wins the Senior Players Championship and it was his only career major title.
- 2017: Scott McCarron wins the Senior Players Championship and it was his only career major title.
- 2017: Roger Federer wins his eighth Wimbledon title.
- 2023: Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's 34-match win streak at Wimbledon.
- 2024: The American League beats the National League, 5-3. The All-Star Game MVP is Jarren Duran.
Looking back on these July 16th statistics, the athletes that stand out are John McGraw, Annika Sorenstam, and Lance Armstrong.
McGraw is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in baseball history. His achievements include leading the Giants to 10 NL Pennants and three World Series titles. Sorenstam is celebrated for her exceptional achievements on the LPGA Tour, including 72 wins and 10 major championships. She's also a successful businesswoman. Armstrong achieved global recognition initially as a champion cyclist, but his fame is now more complex due to a doping scandal that led to the stripping of his titles.