Pacquiao Vs. Barrios In Las Vegas: What To Know Before Saturday’s Fight
This Saturday, July 19, the spotlight returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a high-stakes battle between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.
Billed as a “battle of generations,” the fight features 46-year-old Pacquiao -- boxing’s only eight-division world champion -- facing off against 30-year-old Barrios, one of the division’s most promising stars. For Pacquiao, it’s not just about the win, it’s about legacy. A victory would make him the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, surpassing Bernard Hopkins, who currently holds the record for the oldest fighter to win a major world title.
Meanwhile, Barrios steps into the ring looking to solidify his dominance and notch a signature victory over a living legend. The WBC champ holds a record of 29-2-1 with 18 knockouts and is seen as the future of the welterweight division, BoxRec reports.
According to OddShark, Barrios is a solid favorite (–280) with Pacquiao at +210 underdog. These odds (including victory odds) indicate that sportsbooks anticipate Barrios has a higher chance of securing a victory, with a slight edge in the knockout category.
How To Stream The Fight
The fight will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19th. Fans can stream the fight for $79.95 on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View.
According to DAZN, the card will be as follows:
- Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios; WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu; WBC super welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro; Super lightweight
- Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez; Featherweight
- Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda; Super featherweight
The main event ringwalks will take place at 11 p.m. ET ( 8 PM PT). This fight isn’t just about titles, it’s about eras, legacy, and the unpredictable magic of the sport. Will Barrios rise to the moment, or will Pacquiao once again rewrite history?