Pacquiao Vs. Barrios In Las Vegas: What To Know Before Saturday’s Fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Manny Pacquiao (L) speaks prior to his WBC welterweight fight versus Mario Barrios at The NOVO at L.A. Live on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

This Saturday, July 19, the spotlight returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a high-stakes battle between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

Billed as a “battle of generations,” the fight features 46-year-old Pacquiao -- boxing’s only eight-division world champion -- facing off against 30-year-old Barrios, one of the division’s most promising stars. For Pacquiao, it’s not just about the win, it’s about legacy. A victory would make him the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, surpassing Bernard Hopkins, who currently holds the record for the oldest fighter to win a major world title.

Meanwhile, Barrios steps into the ring looking to solidify his dominance and notch a signature victory over a living legend. The WBC champ holds a record of 29-2-1 with 18 knockouts and is seen as the future of the welterweight division, BoxRec reports.

According to OddShark, Barrios is a solid favorite (–280) with Pacquiao at +210 underdog. These odds (including victory odds) indicate that sportsbooks anticipate Barrios has a higher chance of securing a victory, with a slight edge in the knockout category.

How To Stream The Fight

The fight will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19th. Fans can stream the fight for $79.95 on Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View.

According to DAZN, the card will be as follows:

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios ; WBC welterweight title

; WBC welterweight title Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu ; WBC super welterweight title

; WBC super welterweight title Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro ; Super lightweight

; Super lightweight Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez ; Featherweight

; Featherweight Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda; Super featherweight